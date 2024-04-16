[Watch] Trent Boult uproots centurion Sunil Narine's leg stump with a full delivery in KKR vs RR IPL 2024 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) left-arm pacer Trent Boult ended Sunil Narine's imperious century with a peach of a delivery in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Boult bowled a searing full delivery that tailed in and caught Narine all ends up. The left-handed batter was a touch late in bringing down his bat, leading to the ball sneaking through the gap between the bat and pad and crashing straight into the leg stump. Boult immediately walked up to Narine to congratulate him for his brilliant knock.

Sunil Narine was dismissed in the 18th over, just when KKR were about to touch the 200-run mark for the innings.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Narine departed after scoring 109 runs off 56 deliveries at a strike rate of 194.64. His maiden T20 hundred included 13 fours and six maximums. He scored almost half of the runs for the team in the first innings.

The left-handed opener is having a solid season at the top of the order. He has scored 276 runs in six matches, with two of his top two scores in T20 cricket coming in the space of three innings.

Trent Boult has dismissed Sunil Narine twice in the IPL

Apart from the latest contest, Boult has managed to get the better of Narine twice in the IPL. The left-handed batter was dismissed twice by the left-arm pacer in the 2018 season itself, back when the latter was part of the Delhi Capitals franchise.

KKR have scored a mammoth 223/6 in the first innings on the back of Sunil Narine's blistering hundred. Although RR bowlers managed to pull things back with wickets at the back end, KKR easily crossed the 200-run mark and posed a serious challenge for RR in the run chase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback