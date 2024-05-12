[Watch] Tristan Stubbs' suicidal run out in RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match

Tristan Stubbs was run out by Cameron Green in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The right-hander departed for just three runs off four deliveries as the game titled in favor of RCB.

The dismissal came in the 11th over of the Capitals' run chase. Green bowled a short ball and Axar Patel played a defensive stroke on the pitch. Stubbs came running in for the single. The Australian all-rounder was alert and chased the ball on his follow-through and picked it before producing a brilliant direct hit. Stubbs was a long way down the track with no chance of getting back.

With the wicket, RCB reduced DC to 90/6 after 11 overs.

Despite departing cheaply, Tristan Stubbs stays one of the leading run scorers for DC in IPL 2024. He has amassed 321 runs in 12 innings, including two half-centuries.

What happened in RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match so far?

DC's stand-in captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first against RCB in IPL on Sunday.

RCB put up 187/9 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. They got off to a poor start as skipper Faf du Plessis departed cheaply. Virat Kohli also threw away a decent start after scoring 27 off 13. Rajat Patidar starred with the bat, scoring 52 off 32 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Meanwhile, Will Jacks and Cameron Green also chipped in with 41 (29) and 32* (24), respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Dar Salam were the leading wicket-takers for the Capitals, picking up two wickets each, while Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav bagged one apiece.

In response, DC were 128/8 after 15.4 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar at the crease. Axar Patel (57 off 39) was the last batter to be dismissed, caught by his RCB counterpart Faf du Plessis off Yash Dayal's bowling.

Click here to check out the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match full scorecard.

