[Watch] Umesh Yadav pulls off a blinder to dismiss Rohit Sharma in MI vs KKR clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav pulled off a spectacular catch by diving full length at mid-off to dismiss Rohit Sharma against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 16.

Rohit, who came in as an Impact Substitute to begin Mumbai's batting innings, was left bemused as he played a classy check drive only to be caught by Umesh's brilliance on the field.

The dismissal came at a critical time when the home team appeared to be in cruise control of the game at 65-0 in the fifth over, chasing KKR's total of 185-6 in 20 overs. Rohit (20) was also dismissed in the last match through an outstanding catch by Delhi Capitals (DC) wicket-keeper Abhishek Porel.

Here is a video of Umesh Yadav's brilliance in dismissing Rohit Sharma:

Earlier in the contest, KKR had posted a respectable 185-6 in their 20 overs after being inserted into bat first by acting captain Suryakumar Yadav (SKY). SKY replaced regular captain Rohit Sharma, who was dealing with a stomach bug and had been named as one of the Impact Subs for batting purposes only.

Venkatesh Iyer played a sparkling knock of 104 from just 51 deliveries as he propelled KKR to 184. Iyer did not receive much support from the other batters, as wickets at regular intervals kept a lid on the scoring rate.

In reply, MI raced out to a flier with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma going great guns before the current Indian captain was dismissed off the penultimate ball of the fifth over with the score at 65.

Ishan (58), Suryakumar (43), Tilak Varma (30) and Tim David (24*) contributed as MI sealed the chase with 14 balls to spare. They now have two victories in four games and are at eighth position in the table.

Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut for Mumbai Indians

It was a proud moment for Arjun Tendulkar as he finally made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians.

Arun Tendulkar made his long-awaited IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Arjun has been a part of the franchise since 2021 but finally got his opportunity when he received his cap from regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

The 23-year-old bowled two overs in the powerplay and conceded 17 runs without picking up a wicket. Arjun's debut made Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar the first father-son duo to play in the IPL.

Sachin Tendulkar represented the Mumbai Indians as a player from 2008-2013 before becoming a mentor for the franchise.

Arjun Tendulkar also had an impressive outing in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), picking up ten wickets at an economy rate of just 5.69 runs per over in seven matches.

The match also saw another historical feat achieved when Duan Jansen made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians, making the pair of Marco and Duan Jansen the first identical twins to ever play in the IPL.

