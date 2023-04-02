[Watch] Umran Malik’s yorker stuns Devdutt Padikkal, sends off-stump flying in SRH vs RR in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik dismissed Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Devdutt Padikkal cheaply with an exceptional delivery at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.

The incident took place in the 15th over when Malik bowled a 149kmph delivery that kept low from good length. The ball skidded and then uprooted the off-stump after beating the defense.

For the uninitiated, Malik scalped 22 wickets in 14 games last season. The 23-year-old was retained for Rs 4 crore for IPL 2023. The right-arm pacer will look to continue his purple patch as SRH chase their only second IPL trophy this year.

Padikkal, on the other hand, might have failed to deliver in the opening game but he has been consistent in the Indian Premier League. The left-hander amassed 473, 411, and 376 runs in his last three seasons. He was retained by RR for Rs 7.75 crore for IPL 2023.

“[International] experience surely makes a difference” – Umran Malik

Umran Malik recently explained how international cricket has helped him become a much better bowler.

Speaking on the pre-match show, he said:

“I am very excited. I will try to do well. I will put my impact as long as I play and will do well for the team. [International] experience surely makes a difference. I have learned a lot since last year.”

So far, Malik has represented Team India in eight ODIs and as many T20Is, where he scalped 11 and 13 wickets, respectively.

As far as the match is concerned, RR posted 203/5 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat. RR captain Sanju Samson led from the front, scoring 55 off just 32 balls. Openers Jos Buttler 54(22) and Yashasvi Jaiswal 54(37) also smashed half-centuries.

For SRH, T Natarajan and Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped two wickets apiece, while Umran Malik took the solitary wicket of Devdutt Padikkal.

