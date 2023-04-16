[Watch] Venkatesh Iyer becomes the first KKR batter to score a hundred since Brendon McCullum's century in 2008

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer slammed a flamboyant hundred against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium to keep his side on track for a formidable total. The left-hander reached the three-figure mark in the 17th over of the day off 49 balls and became the second KKR batter after Brendon McCullum to score an IPL ton.

McCullum, the former KKR captain and coach, slammed 158 in the very first match of IPL history in 2008 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, Iyer has broken the drought by top-scoring for the Knight Riders. But only one other KKR batter managed to score beyond 20 runs as they finished with 185-6 in 20 overs.

The seam-bowling all-rounder had already shown glimpses of his best form in the previous games, notably top-scoring with 83 off 39 deliveries in KKR's memorable win against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 28-year-old also scored a brisk 34 off 28 deliveries against the Punjab Kings in a losing effort in KKR's season opener at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

"From team's perspective, the job is still half done" - Venkatesh Iyer

Despite scoring a hundred, Iyer said the job is only half done. He thinks the Knight Riders have posted a winning total. The all-rounder observed that it will not be an easy chase for the five-time champions and backed their spin trio to hold them out. He told the host broadcaster during mid-innings:

"Feels great. Coming to Mumbai and playing this game is special. From team's perspective, the job is still half done. Confident boys can defend. I think one thing that I am particular about is playing for the team when I go out there. Nothing else, not thinking about what's going to happen in the 16th over during the sixth over. It was clearly evident that the cutters are holding a lot. Slower balls are effective so are the spin bowlers. We have an amazing trio of spinners. Wickets upfront will be key honestly."

The two-time champions have beaten the Mumbai Indians in their last three matches.

