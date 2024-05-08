[Watch] "Very happy for you Baba"- Kuldeep Yadav & Sanju Samson share a warm hug after DC vs RR IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav shared a heartwarming moment with Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson after the IPL 2024 encounter between their teams at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. The duo seem to share a great camaraderie having played together for India.

In a video posted by RR on their Instagram handle, Kuldeep was seen catching up with Samson after the end of the game and also praised the latter for his brilliant innings.

Here's what Kuldeep Yadav told Sanju Samson:

"Very happy for you Baba."

Chasing a mammoth 222 to win, Samson kept RR in the chase while he was at the crease with a sensational 86 off just 46 balls. However, Delhi held their nerves to win the game by 20 runs and Kuldeep was the Player of the Match for his figures of 2/25.

Kuldeep Yadav's game-changing 18th over

With 41 runs needed off the final three overs and five wickets in hand, Rajasthan Royals would have considered themselves favorites to win the game. Kuldeep Yadav had bowled three overs and conceded 21 runs without taking a wicket until that point.

However, the wrist-spinner showed his quality and turned the game on its head in a span of six deliveries. Conceding just four runs in the 18th over, Kuldeep picked up the wickets of Donovan Ferreira and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Royals suddenly needed 37 runs in two overs and just Rovman Powell left as the recognized batter. It proved to be an uphill task in the end as they could only muster 201/8 with Delhi getting a win to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs.

Samson and Kuldeep performing well are great signs for Team India as the duo could be crucial in the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup campaign next month.

