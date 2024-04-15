[WATCH] Viral video shows Faf du Plessis discussing coin-flip controversy with Pat Cummins during RCB vs SRH match of IPL 2024

The organizers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came under scrutiny when a video of match representative Javagal Srinath turning over the coin after the toss went viral. It happened in the 25th match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium.

While several fans were critical of the matter, some thought the video to be fake and refused to believe it. Now, adding fuel to the fire, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was seen describing the entire situation to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins before the toss.

Du Plessis was seen enacting the visuals from his side’s toss against MI, and told Cummins how the match referee flipped the coin after picking it up from the ground.

Cummins’ facial expressions clearly showed that he was shocked, while the RCB captain’s actions added clarity to the matter, giving reasons for everyone to believe that the video from the MI vs RCB match was all but true.

RCB look to overcome their misery at IPL 2024

The Faf du Plessis-led side have been struggling big time at the ongoing IPL 2024. Having won just one game so far, RCB have faced disappointing outcomes in five matches. As a result, they hold the wooden spoon in the standings with just two points from six matches.

Bengaluru made some crucial changes to their playing XI for the SRH fixture, as Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj found their way out. Siraj was named in the list of impact substitutes but with RCB bowling first, the chances of the Indian pacer finding his place as an Impact Player is unlikely.

Losses in any of the upcoming games will virtually rule out RCB’s chances of making it to the playoffs. While it is difficult for them to find a place in the top four from here, the Bengaluru-based franchise will be hoping for positive results in the rest of their matches.

