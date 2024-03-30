[Watch] Virat Kohli claps after Glenn Maxwell gets 2nd lifeline in RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli clapped with his bat when Sunil Narine dropped a catch of Glenn Maxwell in the IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. The 35-year-old's reaction has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the 14th over of the RCB innings, with Harshit Rana bowling. With Maxwell going for a wide hack across the line, all he could get was an edge to short third. Narine, running back, could barely get a finger on the ball as it went through, with the batters running two.

Here's the video of Kohli's reaction to Maxwell's drop:

The veteran spin-bowling all-rounder was also dropped in the previous over, with Ramandeep Singh spilling a catch at deep mid-wicket. Maxwell finally departed in the 15th over for 28, with Rinku Singh taking the catch off Sunil Narine.

Virat Kohli's 83 goes in vain as RCB suffer their 2nd loss in IPL 2024

Sunil Narine and Phil Salt. (Credits: Twitter)

Kohli was the standout batter for the Royal Challengers on the night, remaining unbeaten at 83 off 58. While Maxwell and Cameron Green struck lusty blows, the pair perished at the wrong time.

Dinesh Karthik dished out some big hits to propel the side to 182-6 in 20 overs. However, Knight Riders openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine gave their side a blistering start, hammering 85 in the powerplay. Narine, playing his 500th T20, was especially lethal, smashing 47 off 22.

With the openers setting the game up, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer scored the remaining runs easily, with the latter hammering a half-century. KKR captain Iyer hit the winning runs to make it 2 in 2 for the Knight Riders.

Narine, who took a wicket and clobbered five sixes while batting earned the Player of the Match award.