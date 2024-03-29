[Watch] Virat Kohli plays brilliant flick shot against Mitchell Starc in RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash, leaves fans in awe

Virat Kohli treated his fans to a brilliant flick shot off Mitchell Starc in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game. The match is being played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday (March 29).

The special shot came during the third over of RCB's innings. Starc bowled a full-length ball, off-cutter on leg stump, and Kohli flicked it to perfection and deposited it over the deep square leg with a whip of the wrists. The ball flew away into the stands, leaving Starc surprised.

Watch the clip below:

Starc became the costliest ever player in the tournament as KKR purchased him for INR 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. The left-arm pacer returned wicketless and conceded 53 runs in the opening game for the Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Kohli slammed 77 runs off 49 balls, including two sixes and 11 boundaries, to guide RCB to a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings to register their first win of this IPL season. Earlier, the right-handed batter had scored 21 (20) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on his return to competitive cricket after skipping the five-match home Test series against England.

Virat Kohli and Cameron Green provide brilliant start for RCB vs KKR in IPL 2024 clash

Virat Kohli and Cameron Green provided a brilliant start for RCB against KKR in the IPL 2024 clash on Friday. That came after Harshit Rana sent back skipper Faf du Plessis cheaply.

At the time of writing, RCB were 99/2 after 11.4 overs, with Virat Kohli (50 off 36 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (six off seven) at the crease. Cameron Green (33 off 21 deliveries) was the last batter to be dismissed, cleaned up by Andre Russell.

Both KKR and RCB are eyeing back-to-back wins in the IPL. The Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in a last-ball thriller to begin their 2024 season. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in their second game.

