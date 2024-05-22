[Watch] Virat Kohli's world-class agility & speed leads to Dhruv Jurel's run-out during RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star player Virat Kohli recently proved why he is not just a world-class batter but also a sensational fielder. He affected a potential game-changing run-out during the IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, May 22. Dhruv Jurel had to depart for a run-a-ball 8, handing RCB their fourth wicket of the night.

Riyan Parag worked a delivery from Cameron Green towards mid-wicket and called Dhruv Jurel for a couple of runs. Jurel initially seemed a bit hesitant to take the second run but then began to sprint looking at Riyan charging towards the striker's end.

Virat Kohli sprinted from deep square leg towards the mid-wicket boundary and had a supremely quick and accurate pick-up and throw at the bowler's end. While Cameron Green didn't collect the ball cleanly, the ball was in contact with his wrists as he dislodged the bails.

Here's a video of Kohli's sensational fielding followed by the run-out:

Expand Tweet

Jurel seemed disappointed with Riyan's call for the second run as the former walked back to the pavilion. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was fired up, and understandably so as the wicket opened the door for the possibility of an RCB comeback.

Riyan Parag key in keeping RCB at bay

Jurel's run-out must have been going on at the back of Riyan Parag's mind. However, the youngster may know deep down that as long as he is out there, the Royals have their noses in front in the chase.

Shimron Hetmyer has played some important shots from the other end as he walked out to bat and that has reduced the pressure on the Royals. Both Riyan and Hetmyer targetted Cameron Green's last over and that brought the equation down to just 30 needed off 24 balls.

Unless Bengaluru trigger a sensational collapse, RR seem favorites to get the job done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback