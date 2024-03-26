[Watch] Virat Kohli talks on a video call with his wife Anushka Sharma after RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli chatted with his wife, Anushka Sharma, via a video call from the ground after a hard-fought four-wicket win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024.

In a game where all the top and middle-order batters of RCB struggled in a tricky chase of 177, Virat Kohli took the onus on himself to steer his side towards the target.

Kohli started off with a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay and then played at a decent tempo in the middle overs en route to 77 (49), setting up a platform for the hosts. After his departure in the 16th over, Dinesh Karthik (28*) held his nerve in a pressure situation and finished the match in the company of Mahipal Lomror (17*).

With his Player of the Match performance, Kohli once again reiterated his credentials as a prolific chase master in white ball cricket and silenced the critics who have been questioning his place in the Indian T20 side ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

After the match, Virat Kohli was spotted talking to his wife, Anushka Sharma, and his kids on a video call. A couple of fans on X shared glimpses of the same on the social media platform.

"I could not have been more grateful to God for the time to spend with my family"- Virat Kohli on taking a break from cricket for the last two months

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli opened up about the quality time he spent with his family during his break from cricket and expressed gratitude to god for the opportunity. He said:

"We were not in the country, at a place where people were not recognizing us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months. For us as a family was a surreal experience. Having two kids makes things completely different from a family perspective."

He continued:

"Just to be together, the connections that you make with your older child... I could not have been more grateful to God for the time to spend with my family. When we came back, the voices felt that more loud. I was not used to my name being so called so much in those two months, so it hit again. It was beautiful, an amazing experience to be just another person on the road."

RCB will next face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday (March 29) at the same venue.