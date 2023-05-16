[Watch] “Welcome to Lucknow, Rohit” – LSG drop heart-warming interaction between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dropped a heartwarming interaction between their team mentor Gautam Gambhir and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma ahead of LSG vs MI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

In a clip shared on Twitter on the eve of the match, Gambhir can be seen embracing Rohit with full of smile. Sharing the post, LSG captioned:

“Welcome to Lucknow, Rohit.”

Rohit Sharma is a five-time IPL-winning captain and Gambhir has guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL trophies.

The duo were also part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team. While Rohit is currently the Team India skipper across formats, Gambhir announced his international retirement in 2018.

On the work front, Rohit Sharma will look to return to form after a lean patch with the bat. The 36-year-old has registered scores of 2,3,0,0,7, and 29 in his last six IPL innings. Overall, he has amassed 220 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 128.65, including a solitary half-century this season.

Rohit Sharma’s MI look to register a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will look to register a hat-trick of wins by defeating Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. MI are coming off the back of six wickets and 27 runs victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

Mumbai are currently placed third in the IPL 2023 points table with seven wins in 12 games. They now have 14 points and a couple of wins can take them to 18 points. Thus, the five-time champions will look to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs by defeating Lucknow.

LSG, on the other hand, are placed fourth with six wins in 12 games. They currently have 13 points and can reach a maximum of 17 points. The franchise will look to continue their winning momentum after a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who are now eliminated from the playoffs.

