[Watch] When AB de Villiers smashed 55* off 22 balls in RR vs RCB IPL 2020 match in Dubai

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 19 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

Rajasthan have had an impressive run in the tournament so far, winning three of three matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru have struggled, winning only one of their four games.

If we look at the history of RR vs RCB matches, the contest has been closely fought. Bengaluru have won 15 games, while Rajasthan have tasted victory in 12. Three matches between them produced no result. On current form, though, RR will have the edge going into Saturday's contest.

There have been some memorable individual performances in Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches over the years. One of them came in the 2020 edition when AB de Villiers clobbered 55* in only 22 balls for RCB against RR in Dubai.

An AB de Villiers special in RR vs RCB IPL 2020 match in Dubai

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first in match 33 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Despite Chris Morris' 4-26 and Yuzvendra Chahal's 2-34, RR put up a competitive 177-6 on the board as Steven Smith smashed 57 off 36 and Robin Uthappa 41 off 22.

RCB batters were struggling for rhythm in the chase. Devdutt Padikkal scored 35 off 37 balls, while Virat Kohli was dismissed for 43 off 32. De Villiers, however, batted as if he was playing on a completely different pitch. He ended up clubbing one four and six sixes to lift Bengaluru to a famous win.

With five overs left in the contest, Royal Challengers Bengaluru needed 64 runs for victory. De Villiers hit a six off Jofra Archer in the 16th over, smacking a short ball on off stump over forward square leg. Despite the big hit, RCB still needed 54 runs in the last four overs.

In the 17th over, De Villiers sliced Jaydev Unadkat for a maximum over sweeper cover by smartly opening the face of the bat. Only 10 runs came off the next over bowled by Kartik Tyagi, but De Villiers turned the game on its head with three consecutive sixes off Unadkat in the penultimate over.

The first ball was a slower length ball, which was clobbered over midwicket. The second delivery was another hit-me ball, which was launched over wide long-on. De Villiers completed a hat-trick of sixes by pulling another slower ball over square leg. Another boundary followed on the penultimate delivery as 25 runs came from the over.

RCB needed 11 runs in the last over bowled by Archer. De Villiers sealed a memorable win for the team by launching the fourth ball over deep midwicket for a maximum.