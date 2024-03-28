[Watch] When RR opener Jos Buttler slammed 116 off 65 balls in IPL 2022 vs DC

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number nine of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. This will be the second game for both teams in the competition.

Rajasthan beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in their first game, which was also played in Jaipur, while Delhi went down to Punjab Kings by four wickets in Chandigarh.

RR and DC have had a closely contested rivalry. The two sides have met each other 27 times in the IPL, with Rajasthan winning 14 games and Delhi Capitals 13.

One of the most memorable individual performances in a RR vs DC IPL clash came during the 2022 edition, when the teams faced off at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler clobbered 116 off 65, whacking nine fours and as many sixes. Batting first, RR posted 222-2 and won the high-scoring contest by 15 runs.

Here's the video of Buttler's century.

Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal (54 off 35) featured in an opening stand of 155 in 15.1 overs. The former got his innings into motion with two fours off Khaleel Ahmed in the first over. In the last over of the powerplay, the RR opener launched Khaleel for two sixes over midwicket.

In the 13th over of the Rajasthan innings, Buttler slammed Lalit Yadav for two sixes - one over midwicket and the second straight down the ground. In between, a full toss went for a boundary off the inside edge.

The opener raced into the 90s by whacking Kuldeep Yadav for two sixes and a four in the 15th over. The first six was a 105-meter hit to deep midwicket, while the second was a whip into the sightscreen.

Buttler brought up his third hundred of the IPL 2022 season by pushing a full ball on legs from Khaleel in front of long-on and running two. In the penultimate over, he swung Mustafizur Rahman for yet another maximum, just over long-off.

His spectacular innings ended in the same over when he was caught off a low full toss at long-on.

Jos Buttler's incredible IPL 2022 numbers for RR

Buttler had a spectacular IPL 2022 season. In 17 games, he amassed 863 runs at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05, with four hundreds and as many fifties.

The batter scored 100 off 68 against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 103 off 61 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai and 106* off 60 in Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad.