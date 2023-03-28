[Watch] "Where is Yuzi" - Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler's initial words after arriving in India ahead of IPL 2023

Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler has joined his team's camp in Jaipur to commence preparations ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

Buttler enjoyed a stellar season with the bat last year as he won the orange cap after finishing as the leading run-scorer. Across 17 matches, he amassed 863 runs at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05.

His staggering batting form was one of the primary reasons behind the Rajasthan Royals' successful campaign in IPL 2022. They ended up as runner-ups, with Gujarat Titans edging them out in the final.

After a fruitful 2022 campaign, the Buttler-led England side won the T20 World Cup in Australia. RR management will be hoping that he will once again be at his best and lead the way with the bat in the top order.

The Rajasthan franchise informed their fans about Buttler's arrival in team camp by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In it, Buttler also sent a message to his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR captioned the video:

"Jos is here and so are his three magic words 😂"

Jos Buttler's IPL 2023 campaign with Rajasthan Royals will commence on April 2

Here is Rajasthan Royals' complete schedule for the upcoming season:

Match #4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #8 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 5, 2023, Venue: Guwahati, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #11 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Guwahati, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #17 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 12, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #23 vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #26 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Date: April 19, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

