[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal cleaned up by a peach from Mukesh Kumar in RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his slow start to IPL 2024 by having his stumps rattled by pacer Mukesh Kumar against the Delhi Capitals on March 28.

Jaiswal missed out during RR's season opener against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after getting set, scoring 24 off 12 deliveries. Yet, the side found a way to amass 193/4 in their 20 overs and win comfortably by 20 runs.

With much expected of Jaiswal in RR's second encounter, the southpaw played all over a delivery that kept coming in with the angle. The ball hit the pads before knocking the off-stump on the floor to give Mukesh his first wicket in IPL 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in red-hot form across all formats since his incredible IPL 2023 season, where he scored 625 runs at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61.

The youngster recently became only the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to score 700+ in a Test series with 712 runs. However, a rush of blood in the opening game followed by the early dismissal today means Jaiswal is off to a surprisingly slow start to this year's IPL season

RR and DC are coming off contrasting performances in their IPL 2024 season openers

While RR opened their IPL 2024 campaign with a dominant win over LSG, DC suffered a final-over defeat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Led by a brilliant 52-ball 82 from skipper Sanju Samson, RR scored an above-par 193/4 on a tacky Jaipur wicket. In response, LSG recovered from losing four early wickets to 145/4 in 16 overs, with skipper KL Rahul and dangerman Nicholas Pooran well-set.

However, excellent death bowling by Sandeep Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Avesh Khan shut the LSG batters down, leading to a 20-run victory for RR.

On the other hand, DC enjoyed a terrific start, racing to 39/0 in three overs, thanks to openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, in their season opener against PBKS. Yet, wickets at regular intervals saw them collapse to 147/8 before a late flourish from Abishek Porel took them to 174 in 20 overs.

PBKS's run-chase was led by the English duo of Sam Curran (63 off 47) and Liam Livingstone (38* off 21) as they completed the formalities with four balls to spare.

Both RR and DC missed the playoffs last year, with the latter finishing second from bottom in the absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant.

As things stand currently, RR are struggling at 31/2 in six overs, with Sanju Samson following Yashasvi Jaiswal to the pavilion after being dismissed on 15.