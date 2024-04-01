[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal departs after a soft dismissal against Kwena Maphaka in MI vs RR clash in IPL 2024 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's struggles in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as he was dismissed for ten runs off six deliveries. Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Kwena Maphaka bagged his first wicket as well through this dismissal at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Jaiswal, who had scored a ton at this venue in the 2023 edition, had already scored two consecutive boundaries off the left-arm pacer leading up to the dismissal. It was a good enough start for the side, who are chasing a paltry 126 runs for their third successive win.

However, Jaiswal eyed a boundary to close out the over as well, trying to go for a lavish drive through the off-side. However, the ball hit quite high on Jaiswal's bat due to a touch of extra bounce, resulting in the shot neither going through the ground, nor elevated enough to clear the infield. Tim David stationed at cover took a regulation catch to give MI the much-needed early breakthrough.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

With scores of 24 and 5 in the IPL so far, Yashasvi Jaiswal is struggling to make an impact, which is a surprise considering the purple patch he was quite recently in. He was caught trying to clear the infield against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and he was bowled by Mukesh Kumar in the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the subsequent encounter.

Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler currently in charge for RR after Jaiswal's early departure

After surviving a probing first over from Jasprit Bumrah, RR have instilled life into their run chase by taking on Kwena Maphaka in his second over.

The youngster conceded three boundaries in the over to give RR the push they were looking for, and the push continued as Bumrah was hit for two fours as well. As of writing, RR are placed at 41/1 after four overs

MI had a chance to bounce back as Buttler played an uppish drive off Bumrah in the fourth over. But Hardik Pandya spilled the tough chance to give the Englishman a major reprieve.