[Watch] Yashasvi Jaiswal gets cleaned up by Natarajan after a failed scoop shot attempt during RR vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal perished after a failed scoop shot attempt during the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, May 2. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the clash.

Jaiswal hit a wonderful half-century and built a crucial partnership with Riyan Parag after RR lost two wickets in the first over of the chase. In a bid to keep the momentum going in the 14th over, Jaiswal tried to play a scoop shot against SRH pacer Natarajan.

However, the southpaw failed to execute it perfectly, as he could only hit the ball onto the stumps, resulting in his departure. Yashasvi walked back to the pavilion after hitting two sixes and seven fours en route to 67 (40).

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

RR lost their way after Yashasvi Jaiswal's departure and lost the match by one run against SRH in IPL 2024

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. They managed to reach a decent total of 201/3 on the back of valuable contributions from Nitish Reddy (76*), Travis Head (58), and Heinrich Klaasen (42*).

RR then got off to a poor start in the chase, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar reduced them to 1/2 in the first over. A 134-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) and Riyan Parag (77) then resurrected RR's innings and put them in the driver's seat in the chase.

However, the duo returned to the pavilion in quick succession, leaving the job incomplete. Pat Cummins & Co bowled magnificently in the last few overs and helped the hosts bag a narrow 1-run win.

RR skipper Sanju Samson reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"We played a few close games this season. Margin for error is very less in IPL but we have to give credit to SRH and the way they kept fighting until the end. Knowing the nature of the IPL, we don't win until we finish it and they have the bowling quality to make things toughs."

Samson added:

"It was tough to hit with the new ball but when the ball gets old, they capitalized very well. Myself and Jos got out in the powerplay but Jaiswal and Parag played responsibly and took the game deep. You have to give credit to them for playing the way we did."

What do you think are the reasons for RR's inability to chase down the target against SRH? Let us know in the comments section.

