We asked Grok to predict IPL 2025 Purple Cap winner; it picked Indian spinner as a dark horse

Every year in the IPL, the bowler with the most number of wickets is rewarded with the Purple Cap. Pakistan's former left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir was the first winner of the Purple Cap, bagging the honor in the inaugural season in 2008. Three bowlers have won the Purple Cap twice in the IPL - Dwayne Bravo (2013, 2015), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2016, 2017) and Harshal Patel (2021 and 2024).

Ad

Bhuvneshwar is the only bowler in the history of the IPL to have won the Purple Cap in consecutive seasons. Meanwhile, Bravo and Harshal jointly hold the record for having claimed most wickets in a single IPL season. Bravo claimed 32 wickets in the 2013 season, a record equaled by Harshal in the 2021 edition.

Like every year, there is plenty of excitement over who would win the Purple Cap this season. We asked Grok to predict the bowler who would take most wickets in IPL 2025. The AI chatbot picked Mumbai Indians' (MI) star Jasprit Bumrah as a prime contender. Writing about him, Grok stated:

Ad

Trending

"In IPL 2024, he took 20 wickets in 13 matches despite his team’s poor showing, and his recent form for India—dominant in the 2024 T20 World Cup and Tests—marks him as a cut above. His pace, yorkers, and death-over control make him a wicket-taking machine, even if workload management limits his early games."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mumbai Indians are sweating over the fitness of Bumrah. As per reports, he could miss the team's initial matches in IPL 2025.

Grok also reckoned that Harshal (Sunrisers Hyderabad) could be a strong contender given his variations and death-bowling nous. The AI Chatbot picked Varun Chakaravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders) as a dark horse to win the Purple Cap race in IPL 2025. About the Tamil Nadu spinner, Grok wrote:

"Varun Chakravarthy took 21 wickets in IPL 2024, thriving as a mystery spinner in KKR’s title run, and his form makes him a dark horse, especially on spin-friendly pitches."

Ad

The AI chatbot also picked Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans), Yuzvendra Chahal (Punjab Kings), Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians) and Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) as the other bowlers could be in the running for the Purple Cap.

Concluding its views, Grok backed Bumrah as the prime contender, assuming he plays the majority of matches in IPL 2025. The AI chatbot wrote:

"Bumrah’s sheer quality edges him ahead. Even with potential absences, his ability to rack up wickets quickly gives him the advantage. Jasprit Bumrah will win the Purple Cap in IPL 2025, assuming he plays most of the season. If not, Harshal Patel or Varun Chakravarthy could snatch it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per reports, Bumrah is currently at the NCA to gauge his readiness for IPL 2025 and also get clearance to play from the fitness experts.

Has Jasprit Bumrah even won the Purple Cap in the IPL?

Mumbai Indians pacer Bumrah is yet to win the Purple Cap in the IPL. However, he has been one of the most consistent and effective bowlers in the history of the T20 league. In 133 matches, the 31-year-old has claimed 165 wickets at an average of 22.51 and an economy rate of 7.30, with two five-fers and two four-fers.

The right-arm pacer claimed 27 wickets in 15 matches when MI won the IPL in 2020. He also picked up 21 scalps in 2021 and 20 each in 2017 and 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback