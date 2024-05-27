"We all believed Shubman Gill should have been retained" - Aakash Chopra lauds Venkatesh Iyer's knock in KKR's IPL 2024 final win vs SRH

Aakash Chopra has lauded Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Venkatesh Iyer for rising to the occasion at the business end of IPL 2024. He noted that the left-handed batter proved the Kolkata-based franchise's decision to retain him ahead of Shubman Gill before the last mega auction right.

KKR bundled the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) out for 113 in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Venkatesh then slammed an unbeaten 52 off 26 deliveries as Shreyas Iyer and company romped home to an eight-wicket win with 57 balls to spare.

Reflecting on KKR's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra observed that Venkatesh repaid the franchise for the faith shown in him.

"Venky Iyer did a very good job. It was a repayment of investment. Three years ago, four players were retained, two Indians and two overseas. We all believed Shubman Gill should have been retained. However, they retained Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakaravarthy along with Sunil Narine and Andre Russell," he elaborated (6:40).

"Venkatesh Iyer's last year was not good. Just like Mitchell Starc, turns it on as soon as you reach the playoffs or the business end. He scored 70 against Mumbai where they defended a small total and after that crucial runs in the last match and this match. I also remember a 42-run knock in between. He plays so fearlessly that when he plays, he finishes the match early," the former India opener added.

Venkatesh played a 70-run knock in KKR's away league game against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He scored 42 runs in the reverse fixture and followed it up with unbeaten half-centuries in Qualifier 1 and the final against SRH.

"Salt left right went in matters and you saw him playing there" - Aakash Chopra praises KKR's Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 39 runs off 32 deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also praised Rahmanullah Gurbaz for delivering the goods in Phil Salt's absence while overcoming his mother's health concerns.

"It was very important for Gurbaz as well. His last year was not bad but the team thought they would go with (Phil) Salt this year. Salt left right went in matters and you saw him playing there. He scored 20-odd runs in the last match against this team and scored runs in this match as well," he said (5:25).

"Don't know whether he was out or not because the DRS tracking wasn't available but the match had gone very far, it was only a formality after that. The other thing was that his mother hasn't been well and if your mother is unwell and you choose to fulfill your duties, respect comes from the heart," the reputed commentator added.

KKR lost Sunil Narine's wicket in the second over of their chase. Gurbaz and Venkatesh then added 91 runs for the second wicket to virtually seal the game before the latter took his team over the line in Shreyas Iyer's company.

