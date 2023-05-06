“We can't just focus on one bowler” - Ishan Kishan on the hype around Matheesha Pathirana

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has stated that their players will definitely watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana’s videos to try and analyze what he is trying to do. At the same time, he added that their focus cannot be centered on just one bowler.

There has been plenty of hype around young Lankan fast bowler Pathirana, whose action is similar to Lasith Malinga. The right-arm pacer has impressed many with his pace and attitude. In six IPL 2023 matches so far, he has claimed seven wickets at an average of 27.57 and an economy rate of 8.27.

Speaking ahead of the CSK vs MI clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Kishan opened up about the challenge of facing Pathirana. At a pre-match press conference, he said:

"I think there are so many technologies now, there are so many videos coming up, we will definitely watch his video what he's trying to do with the new ball. Also, we can't just focus on one bowler.

"At the same time, we can't give him so much respect, if he is bowling well, we have to give him respect. But we need to have a positive mindset, that is if he misses it, we are going to go after you. That will be the mindset."

The 24-year-old added that having faced Malinga in the MI nets when he was part of the franchise, their batters would be confident of tackling Pathirana. He stated:

"Yes, we played Malinga in the nets also when he was with MI, so that gives us a lot of confidence. He was a legendary bowler. We practiced well when he was bowling." Kishan added, "We will just look to watch the ball and play our own game, it doesn't matter how he bowls, we don't want to think about what his strength is, we will focus on our mindset and think how we can score runs of his bowling.”

20-year-old Pathirana impressed in the rained out match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), registering figures of 2/22.

“We are ready for any conditions actually” - Kishan

Mumbai Indians will go into the game against CSK on a high, having chased down 200-plus in their last two IPL 2023 matches. Looking ahead of the Chennai challenge, Kishan asserted that they are in a positive frame of mind and are ready for any conditions. He commented:

"Our intent is going to be very clear. Like if the ball is there to be hit, we'll go for it because you know in T20 cricket, you just need one or two good overs. We know they have got plenty of spinners in their side. Because we have played so many years of IPL we know how the wicket is going to play especially in Chennai, so we are ready for any conditions actually.”

"It is important not to let the bowlers dominate and instead put pressure on them. So that's the positive mindset we keep on in every game."

Kishan was the Player of the Match in MI’s win over Punjab Kings (PBKS). He hammered 75 in only 41 balls with the aid of seven fours and four sixes.

Poll : 0 votes