“We all knew he’s going to do something like this” - Abhishek Sharma on Harry Brook’s ton

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma asserted that everyone in the franchise felt that Harry Brook was going to play the kind of innings he came up with against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Brook, who came under fire after perishing cheaply in SRH’s first three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, became the first centurion of the ongoing edition on Friday, April 14. He slammed 100* off 55 balls against KKR at Eden Gardens, a whirlwind knock featuring 12 fours and three sixes.

SRH batted first after losing the toss. Courtesy of Brook’s heroics, they put up 228/4 on the board. In the chase, KKR were restricted to 205/7. Speaking at a post-match conference after Hyderabad’s 23-run win, Sharma opened up on Brook’s special knock. He commented:

“We all believed that he can do this. It was just a matter of time. We have played together at the U-19 level. We all knew inside that he’s going to do something like this. That’s what he did today. If you see his innings in Tests, it’s almost the same as T20. He just reacts to the ball and plays his natural game, whatever the situation is.”

On the decision to move the England batter up the order, the 22-year-old explained that the management wanted to utilize his skills against fast bowlers. Sharma elaborated:

“Brook can take down any pace attack. That was plan; we backed Brook to open because I was injured in between. I think that was a very good decision by the coach and management. We all knew how he plays fast bowling. He can take on spinners as well.”

Apart from Brook, SRH skipper Aiden Markram also shone with the bat, contributing 50 off 26 with the aid of two fours and five sixes.

“I knew I have to be a bit flexible” - Abhishek Sharma on change in batting position

With Brook and Mayank Agarwal opening the innings, Sharma came into bat at No. 5 on Friday. The left-hander played his part, smashing 32 off 17 balls.

Speaking about the change in his batting order, the youngster said that coach Brian Lara was confident he could take on the spinners. He elaborated:

“When I was practicing after getting back from injury, I knew that I have to be a bit flexible. Harry couldn’t perform in the first 2-3 matches. Somehow, it was Brian’s (Lara) mind that we would push him to the top of the order. He thought that I could take on the spinners. It is a strategic decision, not a permanent one. Let’s see what happens in the future.”

Chasing 229, KKR crumbled to 20/3. However, skipper Nitish Rana (75 off 41) and Rinku Singh (58* off 31) played fighting knocks to ensure Kolkata crossed the 200-run mark.

