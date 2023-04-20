"We have a lot of faith in the abilities of our inexperienced batters" - Sanjay Bangar ahead of RCB's crucial IPL 2023 clash against PBKS 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Sanjay Bangar has reposed faith in the franchise's inexperienced middle-order batters after a tricky start to the season. In the absence of Rajat Patidar, the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, and Suyash Prabhudessai have been granted opportunities with the bat, but they have so far failed to meet the rigorous demands.

Skipper Faf du Plessis, along with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, have scored the bulk of runs for RCB in IPL 2023. Poor displays from the remaining batters played a big role in the franchise's recent loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Backing the inexperienced batters to come good at some point, Bangar said on RCB Game Day:

"We have a lot of faith in the abilities of our inexperienced batters, because they have been with us for the last two years. So far, it has been a mixed bag, but we cannot forget that Mahipal scored that 30-odd or Shahbaz put that partnership in the DC game."

Bangar continued:

"So, they have not actually had the chance to bat for a long period of time, because our top order has been doing so well."

RCB opted to rope in a bowler in the form of Vijaykumar Vysakh as a replacement for Rajat Patidar, who had to be ruled out due to a heel injury. This leaves them short of Indian batters since their overseas options are pretty much fixed.

"What will come in the equations is how well we run between the wickets" - Sanjay Bangar on playing in Mohali

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a relatively good record at the IS Bindra Stadium, having won and lost three matches apiece against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). RCB have won their last two matches at the venue, with the last one coming in 2019.

Noting that the large boundary dimensions will be exploited with quality and intense running between the wickets, Sanjay Bangar said:

"Here what will come in the equations is how well we run between the wickets, I think that is going to be key and something that you will get to see from the batting unit."

One of RCB's biggest letdowns this season has come in the form of their bowling in the middle overs. The spinners have failed to control proceedings, with the return of Wanindu Hasaranga also not helping their case to a great extent.

Addressing their bowling woes, RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson said:

"I mean, we have to continue to take wickets in the powerplay, we know how challenging the middle overs can be if you don't. Those wickets through the middle are probably an area we know we need to work on but our powerplay work has been exceptional, but we have to get better in the middle."

RCB will take on PBKS at the IS Bindra Stadium today (April 20) in an afternoon encounter.

