“We need an X-factor spinner like Rashid Khan” - AB de Villiers on missing link in RCB squad for IPL 2024

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers reckons the franchise is missing an X-factor spinner like Rashid Khan in its Indian Premier League 2024 squad. According to De Villiers, RCB have strengthened their pace-bowling department with the addition of Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson, but the spin resources remain thin.

Significantly, RCB released leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the 2024 auction. They failed to purchase a star spinner at the mini-auction in Dubai, focusing more on fast bowlers.

In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said about the missing link in the RCB squad for IPL 2024:

“One or two incredible spinners; X-factor spinners. I think of guys like Kuldeep Yadav. We need an X-factor spinner like Rashid Khan perhaps.

"We got rid of Yuzi Chahal not long ago. We missed him over the last few years, and I think that’s still the missing link. They also let go Hasaranga. I don’t know what the plans are there.”

The 39-year-old opined that RCB should have pushed harder for quality spinners at the auction but added that the franchise did well with their buys in the fast-bowling department:

“The spin department, I don’t think is strong enough. They could have done a little bit better.

"But, I think they added to the seam bowling, which has been the area that has let us down at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the past. I do think Alzarri Joseph justifies that decision."

Apart from Joseph and Ferguson, RCB purchased Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Saurav Chuahan and Swapnil Singh at the IPL 2024 auction.

“Very good buy for ₹11.5 crore” - De Villiers on Alzarri Joseph

While some critics and fans have questioned West Indies pacer Joseph’s purchase for ₹11.5 crore, De Villiers does not feel RCB overspend on him.

Sharing his thoughts on the Bangalore franchise’s IPL 2024 auction buys, De Villiers said:

“(Joseph) Very good buy for ₹11.5 crore; I think it was a fair price. Yash Dayal also very good for ₹5 crore. Lockie Ferguson was a very good late pick up.

"I thought RCB was having a fairly average auction up until Ferguson and Tom Curran buys, where they got a lot of experience for not a lot of money. We all know Ferguson can bowl 150 kph. That’s exactly what you need at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.”

RCB finished sixth in IPL 2023, winning seven and losing as many of their 14 league games.

