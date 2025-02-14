"We thought it would be Kohli" - Aakash Chopra on Rajat Patidar being appointed RCB captain for IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has expressed surprise about Rajat Patidar's appointment as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain for IPL 2025. He noted that virtually everyone expected Virat Kohli to be reappointed as the franchise's skipper.

RCB announced Patidar as their skipper for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, February 13. The Madhya Pradesh batter was among three players retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise ahead of the auction, with Kohli and the uncapped Yash Dayal being the other two.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener pointed out that many legends have captained RCB before Patidar.

"Rajat Patidar is RCB's new leader. We shall find out how effective he would be. We thought it would be Kohli, but he is not. Rajat Patidar is the eighth captain. Before him, they had Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Kevin Pietersen, Daniel Vettori, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, who captained them for the longest time," he said (0:01).

Trending

While acknowledging that RCB might not have won an IPL title, Chopra noted that they have enjoyed a decent run over the years.

"Great players have captained this franchise. We measure a franchise's success on the number of trophies they have lifted. They haven't won even one, but it is not an unsuccessful franchise. It's a decently successful franchise without a trophy. It's not a team that remains at the bottom of the table or close to the wooden spoon," Chopra observed.

RCB have finished as the runners-up in three IPL seasons (2009, 2011 and 2016). They have qualified for the playoffs on six other occasions, including last year.

"He is a captain who has played less than 10 international games" - Aakash Chopra on Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar has represented India in three Tests and a solitary ODI. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Rajat Patidar might not be a youngster but has limited international experience.

"RCB have gone towards Rajat Patidar in the new era starting for them. He is 31 years old. So he is no spring chicken. However, he is a captain who has played less than 10 international games for India. I remember Sanju Samson being made Rajasthan Royals captain when he had played less than 10 international games," he said (3:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that other players with similar international experience did not enjoy much success in their first IPL seasons as captains.

"Nitish Rana was made KKR's captain and Shreyas Iyer was made the Delhi Capitals' captain mid-season in 2018 when they had played less than 10 international games. The first season for all three wasn't good at all," Chopra observed.

Chopra opined that Patidar's job is cut out at RCB because of Virat Kohli's over-arching presence. He highlighted that the franchise would have lofty expectations from their new captain, who would have to overcome many challenges to deliver the goods.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news