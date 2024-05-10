"We will keep fighting" - PBKS stand-in captain Sam Curran apologizes to fans after being officially knocked out of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) stand-in captain Sam Curran apologized to the fans for not living up to their expectations in IPL 2024. They became the second team to be knocked out of the tournament after Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the Englishman also recognized the positives that they can take from this edition.

The Punjab-based franchise suffered their eighth loss in 12 matches on Thursday, May 9. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hammered them by 60 runs in Dharamsala. While the Punjab batters did their best, the 242-run target proved to be a bit too much for the hosts.

At the post-match presentation, Curran took pride in the Punjab Kings chasing down the highest-ever score in IPL history earlier this season. He elaborated:

"We had some highs, and some record run-chases as well. Lots of disappointment and apologize to the fans, we will keep fighting. The ups and downs have been quite tough, but you gotta keep learning and keep working hard."

The home side were poor on the field in Dharamsala, dropping a couple of catches of Virat Kohli, who went on to make 92. Kohli headlined RCB's batting as they piled on 241 in 20 overs.

"Really enjoyed leading a great bunch of guys" - Sam Curran

Sam Curran celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

The Surrey all-rounder further underlined the need to keep learning and come back harder next year and added:

"A lot of positive signs throughout the season, but not enough to get over the line unfortunately. We knew that we had the best side for the rest of the tournament and feel gutted for the team. Gotta keep our heads up, keep learning and keep becoming better. Really enjoyed leading a great bunch of guys, would have loved a few more wins."

While Curran did decently with the ball, taking 14 wickets in 12 matches at 20.57, the youngster struggled with the bat. The southpaw managed only 207 runs in 12 games with a best of 63. PBKS also had a couple of close losses against the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad.

