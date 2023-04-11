"We have to work on our powerplay game with the bat" - Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre highlighted the need to bat better in the powerplay overs ahead of facing Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Amre feels the top four batters getting runs makes a massive difference.

The Capitals are under a lot of pressure, having lost their first three games comprehensively. Barring David Warner, no other batter has fired consistently, and it's the batting unit that has led them down in all three games.

Ahead of the crucial clash on Tuesday, Amre said that he's optimistic about Delhi's chances but feels that their batters must step up and execute their plans well. As quoted by the team's website, the former India player said:

"IPL is a long tournament, and we are hopeful about our chances. Sometimes you don't start well, but the way we finish is more important. We have to work on our powerplay game with the bat. When your top four batters get runs, then your team is in a different position. However, we have to execute our plans well in all three departments of the game as well."

While Warner has been amongst the highest run-getters of the season, he has struggled to up the ante. He scored 56 off 48 against the Lucknow Super Giants and 65 off 55 against the Rajasthan Royals, drawing criticism for his conservative approach.

"The fact that we are playing at home is a plus point for us" - Delhi Capitals coach

Ricky Ponting and Pravin Amre (right)

Amre also added that Delhi Capitals are not looking too much into the future and backed the struggling Prithvi Shaw to come good.

"We are currently focussing on the present, and we are looking forward to our match against Mumbai Indians. And the fact that we are playing at home is a plus point for us. Prithvi Shaw is a capable batter. But yes, he hasn't delivered according to our expectations. We are hopeful that he will deliver for us. We all know that he has the ability."

Delhi Capitals are one of the few franchises yet to win the IPL.

