What is the cut-off time for a 5-over game in today’s RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

Heavy rains have affected the normal proceedings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The toss was scheduled to take place at 7pm IST, but has been delayed due to continuous rain. The ground has been covered.

The two teams must play at least five overs apiece for a result. The match will start losing overs after 8.30pm IST, and the cut-off time for a five-over game is 10.56pm IST.

Notably, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has one of the best drainage systems in the world. As a result, the fans have not left the stands, especially a sea of Virat Kohli’s fans who have come in large numbers wearing his Test jersey, to pay tribute to the legendary batter following his Test retirement.

If rain continues to pour down at the venue, the match will be abandoned. In such a scenario, the two teams will have to settle for only one point apiece.

What are the chances of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

As per BBC weather, rain will continue to fall throughout the match. If this happens, defending champions KKR will be eliminated from the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. This is because they are sixth in the points table with 11 points in 12 games. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side lost their last game to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two runs.

Meanwhile, RCB will climb from second to the top of the table with 17 points. They are currently level with the Gujarat Titans (GT), with 16 points each after 11 games. The Rajat Patidar-led side are coming on the back of four consecutive wins over Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and CSK.

This could be the third game of the IPL 2025 season where rain might have the final say. Earlier, PBKS and KKR, as well as DC and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), shared one point apiece. The 2025 season was paused briefly for one week due to cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. The RCB vs KKR contest was scheduled to resume the season.

