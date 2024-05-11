What is the cut-off time for today’s KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match has not yet begun in IPL 2024. The official start time for this game was 7.30 pm IST. However, because of rain in Kolkata, even the toss hasn't taken place yet at the Eden Gardens. The cut-off time for a five-over match is 10.55 pm IST.

The good news for the fans is that Eden Gardens has an excellent drainage system. The entire ground has also been covered so that the play can begin quickly once the rain has stopped. As of this writing, rain has slowed down in Kolkata, meaning a full game is still possible.

Last year, in the IPL 2023 final, the cut-off time for a full 20-over match was 9.35 pm IST. However, this is a league game and the rules could be different here. The two teams need to play a minimum of five overs to determine the winner. The cut-off time to start a five-over match is 10.55 pm IST.

Luckily for both teams, this match does not have much significance. Kolkata Knight Riders are at the top of the points table while the Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders will qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs if the match against Mumbai Indians gets abandoned

Kolkata Knight Riders have 16 points to their name (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

While there's a lot of time left before the officials abandon the match, in case of a no result, both KKR and MI will earn a point each from this IPL 2024 contest. KKR will be through to the playoffs if the game is abandoned.

The Knight Riders have 16 points, and if they gain one more point, they will have 17 points, which will be enough for a Top 4 finish. Meanwhile, MI will that the match goes ahead as planned so they can try out some of their players on the bench.

