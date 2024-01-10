"What are Delhi thinking?" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals letting Rovman Powell go and acquiring Shai Hope in IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Delhi Capitals' (DC) thoughts behind releasing Rovman Powell and acquiring Shai Hope in the IPL 2024 auction.

Powell was one of the 11 players released by the Capitals before the auction. The Delhi-based franchise purchased nine players, including Hope, in the auction to complete a full-strength 25-member squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was perplexed by the Delhi Capitals' decision to let go of Powell and buy Hope instead. He said (0:45):

"They have made some interesting changes. They let Rovman Powell go but they have taken Shai Hope. What are Delhi thinking? I see Shai Hope as an extremely interesting choice."

The former India opener pointed out that DC released players who played regularly for them and retained the squad members who didn't get to play much. He elaborated (1:30):

"Firstly, they did an interesting job at the time of release. They released everyone who they played or gave chances to. They said they don't like them. They retained whoever they didn't give chances to. They asked Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal and Pravin Dubey to stay back as they couldn't play them."

Apart from Powell, the Capitals released Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan and Priyam Garg.

"I am slightly surprised" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' acquisition of Harry Brook

Harry Brook endured a poor run for the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra was also surprised by the Delhi Capitals' decision to buy Harry Brook, saying (2:30):

"They bought Harry Brook. They have bought him for sure but I am slightly surprised about what could be their thinking behind it. You can forget his performances for England for some time."

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the England player was found wanting while batting in the middle order for the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. He observed:

"When he played for (SunRisers) Hyderabad, he scored one century while opening. Whenever he batted down the order, he didn't do anything. Later he didn't do anything at the top as well. They have kept Harry Brook assuming he will do a great job for them down the order."

Chopra questioned the Capitals for releasing Phil Salt, who did well for them at the top of the order, and instead picking Brook as a middle-order batter. He opined that Rovman Powell, Shahrukh Khan, Shubham Dubey and Sherfane Rutherford might have been better middle-order batting options.

