"What else is he playing?" - Aakash Chopra says Ishan Kishan will be hungry heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra expects the Mumbai Indians duo of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma to be one of the most successful opening pairs in IPL 2024.

Kishan had a decent run in IPL 2023, amassing 454 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.27 and a strike rate of 142.76. On the flip side, Rohit endured an indifferent season, aggregating 332 runs in 16 innings at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 132.80.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Yashasvi Jaiswal-Jos Buttler and Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway as the two best opening pairs heading into IPL 2024. He chose Kishan and Rohit at the third spot, reasoning (3:50):

"I want to move towards Mumbai now. Firstly, you have released Rohit Sharma from captaincy duties. When we talk about a top-class player like Rohit Sharma, we say that a 600-run season will be there for sure. However, he has never had a 600-run season. This could be that season."

"There is nothing to prove per se, but, then, there is a lot to prove. I feel he will hit a lot as he is not the captain. Ishan Kishan will be hungry, as he has not got a central contract. This is the only thing he is playing. What else is he playing?" the former India opener added.

Chopra reckons IPL 2024 presents the best opportunity for Kishan to stake his claim for a spot in the Indian team:

"Either he has himself opted not to play, or he won't be selected now. So this is his chance. If you make the IPL your own, you have chances of going forward. Then there is, of course, Wankhede's flat pitch. The ball will come nicely onto the bat and go far."

Kishan, along with Shreyas Iyer, was denied a BCCI central contract recently. An excellent IPL campaign could keep him in contention for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad, but there doesn't seem to be a vacant position at the top of the order.

"You expect a 400 to 450-run season from Shikhar Dhawan" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' opening pair

Shikhar Dhawan has been a consistent performer in the IPL. (P/C: iplt20.com)

Aakash Chopra opined that Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan could form a consistent opening combination for the Punjab Kings (6:00):

"Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan could be another consistent kind of opening pair.

"Both are seasoned players. You expect a 400 to 450-run season from Shikhar Dhawan. As he is not playing cricket, this is all that he is going to play."

Dhawan, with 373 runs in 11 innings at an average of 41.44 and a strike rate of 142.91, was PBKS' top run-getter in IPL 2023. Bairstow wasn't available last season and was replaced by Matthew Short in the Kings' lineup.

