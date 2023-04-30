"What a future" - Fans erupt as Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 124 off 62 balls vs MI in IPL 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) versus the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30.

Jaiswal scored 124 runs off 62 balls at a staggering strike rate of 200. The Mumbai batter smashed eight sixes and 16 boundaries during his entertaining knock in IPL’s 1000th game.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Played all his cricket in Mumbai. And gets his first IPL ton in Mumbai. A full circle for Yashasvi Jaiswal! Played all his cricket in Mumbai. And gets his first IPL ton in Mumbai. A full circle for Yashasvi Jaiswal! 💯 https://t.co/Ih20R1JXur

The 21-year-old has now become the highest run scorer in the ongoing IPL 2023. He has so far amassed 428 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 159.70, including a ton and three half-centuries. He also holds the highest score by an uncapped player in the T20 tournament.

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Yashasvi has highest individual score in the IPL for uncapped player Yashasvi has highest individual score in the IPL for uncapped player

Fans were delighted to witness Jaiswal’s maiden IPL century. Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted:

"My new favorite Indian cricketer .. @ybj_19 !! What a future he has."

One of the finest hundreds you will see, 124 when the next best is extras with 25. Great temperament, Yashasvi Jaiswal is bawaal . Jai Sawaal ka nahi koi Jawaab.One of the finest hundreds you will see, 124 when the next best is extras with 25. Great temperament, Yashasvi Jaiswal is bawaal . #MIvRR Jai Sawaal ka nahi koi Jawaab. One of the finest hundreds you will see, 124 when the next best is extras with 25. Great temperament, Yashasvi Jaiswal is bawaal . #MIvRR https://t.co/0mcx411kBM

Vansh @vanshtweetz From selling Pani Puri on the streets of Mumbai to scoring first century of IPL against MUMBAI INDIANS. You have made whole country proud Yashasvi.

Take a bow man

Yashasvi Jaiswal 🛐 From selling Pani Puri on the streets of Mumbai to scoring first century of IPL against MUMBAI INDIANS. You have made whole country proud Yashasvi.Take a bow manYashasvi Jaiswal 🛐 https://t.co/8zwyTSgRQ6

India's future is here. India future is here to rule. What a batter @mufaddal_vohra Yashasvi Jaiswal is generational Talent.India's future is here. India future is here to rule. What a batter @mufaddal_vohra Yashasvi Jaiswal is generational Talent. India's future is here. India future is here to rule. What a batter 👏 https://t.co/JVcCT2jdkH

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru Yashasvi Jaiswal - Celebrating against a blue jersey today, can’t be too far from celebrating in the ultimate blue jersey ! Future flag bearer of Mumbai batting legacy .. #MIvRR Yashasvi Jaiswal - Celebrating against a blue jersey today, can’t be too far from celebrating in the ultimate blue jersey ! Future flag bearer of Mumbai batting legacy .. #MIvRR

For the uninitiated, RR retained Jaiswal for Rs 4 crore. It came after the left-hander scored 258 runs in 10 games, including a couple of half-centuries during the IPL 2022 campaign.

The southpaw recently scored 77 off 43 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), helping RR win by 32 runs.

"I enjoyed every part of my innings" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal was delighted following his maiden ton in the IPL. He credited his hard work in the nets as the reason behind his success.

Speaking on the mid-match show, he said:

"I think I enjoyed every part of my innings. I was thinking right, planning right, and hitting the right shots. I have practiced all the shots that I want to play. Every time I hold a bat, be it in the nets or the match, I feel the same way."

He continued:

"I have worked hard with Zubin sir. It is really special but it is just one game and I want to keep going. I know my role in the team, make sure run-rate is high and contribute in whatever way possible to the team."

Jaiswal’s 124 helped RR post a 212/7 in their allotted 20 overs against MI. Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Jason Holder were the other three batters to reach double-figures.

Arshad Khan starred with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 3/39, while Piyush Chawla scalped two wickets. Jofra Archer and Riley Meredith scalped one apiece.

