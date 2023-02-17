"What a gentleman he is" - Chris Gayle labels meeting Shah Rukh Khan as one of his best IPL moments

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Chris Gayle recently listed his 'Unforgettable IPL Moments'. The West Indies legend picked a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan among those moments.

Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to sign Chris Gayle in the IPL. He played for the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise until the 2010 season, scoring 463 runs in 16 innings.

Gayle said interacting with Bollywood's King Khan was one of the top moments of his legendary Indian Premier League career. The Universe Boss was quoted as saying by IANS:

“Spending time with Shah Rukh Khan off the field, it was something fantastic and superb. What a gentleman he is, and I will always cherish those moments and respect those moments. King Khan, my respect, Sir."

According to Gayle, the number one moment of his IPL career was the 175-run knock that he played against the Pune Warriors in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League.

“I have to say the 175, given the fact it is a record. Getting the fastest hundred off 30 deliveries was fantastic. That will always stand out. So that’s No. 1," said Gayle.

Chris Gayle has not announced retirement from IPL officially

Australia v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image: Getty)

Gayle was an integral part of the Indian Premier League until the 2021 season. The Universe Boss made his last IPL appearance for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. He pulled out of the tournament midway through and has not returned since.

The 43-year-old did not register himself for the IPL Auctions in 2022 and 2023, but the former RCB star has not announced retirement officially. The Bangalore franchise has inducted him into their Hall of Fame and he is likely to be present at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this year, attending RCB's first IPL 2023 match.

