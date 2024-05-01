What happened the last time CSK played against PBKS? Exploring Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings' last match scorecards in IPL

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 49 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday (May 1).

The two teams have locked horns 28 times in IPL, with the Super Kings leading the head-to-head battle 15:13. Punjab beat Chennai by four wickets in their most recent faceoff at the above-mentioned venue last year.

Batting first, CSK posted 200/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Devon Conway starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 92 off 52 balls in an innings laced with one six and 16 boundaries. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube also chipped in with 37 (31) and 28 (17), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza bagged one wicket apiece for PBKS.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 scorecard

In response, Punjab achieved the target in a last-ball thriller. Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone starred with the bat, scoring 42 (24) and 40 (24), respectively. Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, and Jitesh Sharma also contributed 29 (20), 28 (15), and 21 (10). Respectively. Sikandar Raza (13* off 7) took his team past the finish line.

Tushar Deshpande starred with the ball for the Super Kings, returning with figures of 3/49, while Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets. Matheesha Pathirana also scalped one.

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL game

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs in their last IPL match held in Chepauk on April 28.

Asked to bat first, CSK posted 212/3 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front, scoring 98 off 54, including three sixes and 10 boundaries. He also shared a 107-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell for the second wicket. Mitchell and Shivam Dube chipped in with 52 (32) and 39* (20), respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Jaydev Unadkat picked up one wicket apiece for SRH.

In response, SRH were bundled out for 134 in 18.5 overs. Aiden Markram top scored with 32 off 26, comprising four boundaries.

Tushar Deshpande starred with the ball for CSK, returning with figures of 4/27, while Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman bagged two wickets apiece. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur also settled for one each.

Click here to check out the full CSK vs SRH scorecard.

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL match

PBKS beat KKR by eight wickets to complete the highest chase in a T20 match in their last IPL game at Eden Gardens on April 26. The match witnessed the most sixes (42) hit in a T20.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders put up 261/6 in 20 overs. Phil Salt and Sunil Narine provided a promising start by sharing a 138-run partnership for the first wicket. Salt smashed 75 runs off 37 balls with the aid of six maximums and as many boundaries. Narine hit 71 off 32 deliveries, in an innings laced with four sixes and nine boundaries.

Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell chipped in with 39 (23), 28 (10) and 24 (12), respectively. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for Punjab, while Sam Curran, Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar bagged one each.

Chasing 262, Punjab achieved the target with eight balls to spare to register the highest chase in the format.

Jonny Bairstow scored an unbeaten 108 off 48, including nine sixes and eight boundaries. The right-hander shared a 93-run opening partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, who scored a quickfire 54 off 20, comprising five sixes and four boundaries.

Shashank Singh hit an unbeaten 68 off 28, hitting eight sixes and two boundaries to take his team over the line. Sunil Narine took the lone wicket for KKR, finishing with figures of 1/24, and also affected a run-out.

Click here to check out the KKR vs PBKS full scorecard.

