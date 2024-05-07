What happened the last time DC played against RR? Exploring Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (May 7).

The two teams have locked horns 28 times in the IPL, with RR leading the head-to-head battle against DC by 15-13.

Rajasthan beat Delhi by 12 runs in their most recent face-off at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 28.

Asked to bat first, the Royals posted 185/5 in 20 overs. The top three failed to deliver as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson departed for 5 (7), 11 (16) and 15 (14), respectively.

Riyan Parag starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 84 runs off 45 balls in an innings featuring six maximums and seven boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer also chipped in with 29 (19), 20 (12) and 14*(7), respectively. All five DC bowlers used picked up one wicket each.

In response, the Capitals managed 173/5. David Warner and Tristan Stubbs starred with the bat, scoring 49 (34) and 44*(23), respectively. Captain Rishabh Pant (28 off 26) and Mitchell Marsh (23 off 12) too got starts but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets apiece for RR, while Avesh Khan bagged one.

Click here to check out the RR vs DC full scorecard.

DC’s scorecard from their last IPL match

DC lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their last IPL game at Eden Gardens on April 29.

Batting first, DC posted 153/9 in 20 overs. The batting unit failed to deliver as Kuldeep Yadav top-scored with an unbeaten 35 off 26, comprising one six and five boundaries. Rishabh Pant also chipped in with 27 off 20, including one six and two boundaries.

Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the Kolkata bowlers, returning with figures of 3/16, while Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana picked up two wickets apiece. Mitchell Starc and Sunil Narine also bagged one each.

In response, KKR achieved the target with 3.3 overs to spare. Phil Salt starred with the bat, scoring 68 off 33 with the help of five sixes and seven boundaries. Meanwhile, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer stayed unbeaten on 33 (23) and 26 (23) to take the team past the finish line.

Axar Patel picked up two wickets for the Capitals, while Lizaad Williams scalped one.

Click here to check out the KKR vs DC full scorecard.

RR’s scorecard from their last IPL game

RR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run in a last-ball thriller in their last IPL game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 2.

Batting first, SRH put up 201/3 in 20 overs. The hosts lost Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh early. Travis Head and Nitish Reddy then shared a 96-run partnership for the third wicket to help Sunrisers recover from 35/2. Head scored 58 off 44, hitting three maximums and six boundaries.

Reddy stayed unbeaten on 76 off 42, including eight sixes and three boundaries. He shared an unbeaten 70-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen for the third wicket. The latter smashed a quickfire 42 off 19, comprising three sixes and as many boundaries. Avesh Khan picked up two wickets for RR, while Sandeep Sharma scalped one.

In response, the Royals managed 200/7. They got off to a poor start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson for ducks. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag stood tall with a 134-run partnership for the third wicket. Jaiswal struck 67 off 40 with the aid of two sixes and seven boundaries. Parag smacked 77 off 49, smashing four sixes and eight boundaries.

Rovman Powell took the game to the last ball but got lbw out by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as RR needed two runs off the last ball.

Bhuvneshwar starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/41, while captain Pat Cummins and T Natarajan picked up two wickets apiece.

Click here to check out the SRH vs RR full scorecard.

