What happened the last time KKR played against DC? Exploring Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on Monday (April 29).

The two teams have locked horns 33 times in IPL, with Kolkata leading the head-to-head battle against Delhi by 17:15. The two teams last locked horns in match 16 of the ongoing IPL edition in Vizag on April 3. The Knight Riders beat the Capitals by a big margin of 106 runs in the game.

Batting first, KKR put up 272/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Sunil Narine starred with the bat, scoring 85 runs off 39 balls in an innings featuring seven sixes and as many boundaries.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell chipped in with 54 (27) and 41 (19), respectively. Rinku Singh provided the late flourish, scoring 26 off eight deliveries, smashing three sixes and one boundary.

Anrich Nortje was the leading wicket-taker for DC, returning with three wickets, while Ishant Sharma bagged two wickets. Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh scalped one wicket apiece.

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, DC managed 166 in 17.2 overs. Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs scored half-centuries but failed to take the team past the finish line. Pant top scored 55 off 25, comprising five sixes and four boundaries.

Meanwhile, Stubbs chipped in with 54 off 32 with the help of four maximums and as many fours. The duo shared a 93-run stand for the fifth wicket after the Capitals were reduced to 33/4.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy were the pick of KKR bowlers, finishing with three wickets apiece, while Mitchell Starc bagged two wickets. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine picked up one wicket each.

KKR’s scorecard from their last IPL game

KKR lost to Punjab Kings by eight wickets in their last IPL match at Eden Gardens on April 26. That came as PBKS pulled off the highest-ever chase in a T20 game.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders posted 261/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Phil Salt and Sunil Narine provided a scintillating start by sharing a 138-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Salt scored 75 runs off 37 balls in an innings filled with six maximums and as many boundaries. Narine smacked 71 off 32 deliveries, hitting four sixes and nine boundaries.

Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell chipped in with scores of 39 (23), 28 (10) and 24 (12), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh bagged two wickets for Punjab, while Sam Curran, Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar scalped one apiece.

Chasing 262, PBKS achieved the target with eight balls to spare. Jonny Bairstow stayed unbeaten on 108 off 48 with the help of nine sixes and eight boundaries. He also shared a 93-run opening partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, who smashed 54 off 20 in an innings laced with five sixes and four boundaries.

Shashank Singh scored a quickfire 68 off 28, smashing eight sixes and two boundaries. Meanwhile, Rilee Rossouw chipped in with 26 off 16.

Sunil Narine took the lone wicket for the Knight Riders, finishing with figures of 1/24, and also affected a run-out.

DC’s scorecard from their last IPL match

DC beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in a high-scoring game at Arun Jaitley Stadium during their last IPL fixture on April 27.

Asked to bat first, Delhi posted 257/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk starred with the bat, scoring 84 off 27, including six sixes and 11 boundaries. He also shared a 114-run opening partnership with Abishek Porel, who scored 36 off 27.

Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, and Rishabh Pant chipped in with 48*(25), 41 (17), and 29 (19), respectively. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla, and Mohammad Nabi bagged one wicket apiece for MI.

In response, MI managed 247/9 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma top-scored with 63 off 32, comprising four sixes and as many boundaries. Hardik Pandya, Tim David, and Suryakumar Yadav scored 46 (24), 37 (17) and 26 (13) but failed to take the team over the line.

Rasikh Dar Salam and Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets apiece for DC, while Khaleel Ahmed bagged two wickets.

