What happened the last time KKR played against LSG? Exploring Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants' last match scorecard in IPL

Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in match 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 14).

KKR and LSG have locked horns thrice since the former came into existence in 2022. Interestingly, the Knight Riders are yet to beat the Super Giants in the T20 tournament.

Lucknow beat Kolkata by one run in a thriller in their most recent faceoff at the above-mentioned stadium last season.

Asked to bat first, LSG posted 176/8 in their allotted 20 overs. They got off to a poor start as Karan Sharma departed early. Quinton de Kock (28 off 27) and Prerak Mankad (26 off 20) got starts but threw it away. Soon, Lucknow found themselves in a spot of bother at 73/5.

Nicholas Pooran came to the rescue, scoring 58 runs off 30 balls in an innings laced with five sixes and four boundaries. Ayush Badoni also chipped in with 25 off 21.

Vaibhav Arora, Shardul Thakur, and Sunil Narine returned with two wickets each for KKR, while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy scalped one wicket apiece.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 scorecard.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 scorecard.

In response, KKR managed 175/7. Jason Roy (45 off 24) and Venkatesh Iyer (24 off 15) provided a decent start for Kolkata but they then started to lose wickets at regular intervals. Rinku Singh stayed unbeaten on 67 off 33 deliveries in an innings comprising four maximums and six boundaries.

Ravi Bishnoi and Yash Thakur picked up two wickets apiece for the Knight Riders, while Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham bagged one each.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 scorecard.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 scorecard.

Click here to check out the full KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 scorecard.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL game

Kolkata Knight Riders lost to defending champions Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their last game at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8.

Asked to bat first, KKR managed 137/9 in 20 overs. Tushar Deshpande sent back Philip Salt for a golden duck. Sunil Narine (27 off 20) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (24 off 18) looked good in the powerplay overs but threw away the good start. Shreyas Iyer put up a good fight, scoring 34 off 32 balls, including three boundaries, but the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball for CSK, returning with three wickets apiece. Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesh Theekshana scalped two and one wickets respectively.

In response, the Super Kings achieved the target in 17.4 overs. Vaibhav Arora dismissed Rachin Ravindra (15 off 8) early but failed to inflict more damage. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad stayed till the end to take his team home. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 67 off 58 in an innings laced with nine boundaries. Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell came up with valuable contributions of 28 (18) and 25 (19), respectively.

Vaibhav Arora emerged as the pick of KKR bowlers, returning with figures of 2/28, while Sunil Narine picked up one wicket.

Click here to check out the full CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 scorecard.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants lost to Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their last IPL game at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 12.

Asked to bat first, LSGs put up 167/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Ayush Badoni delivered with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 55 off 35 in an innings comprising one six and five boundaries. The right-hander shared a 73-run partnership with Arshad Khan (20* off 16) to rescue Lucknow from 94/6.

At the top, skipper KL Rahul came up with a valuable contribution, scoring 39 off 22, including one maximum and five boundaries.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for the Capitals, returning with impressive figures of 3/20, while Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets. Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar also shared one apiece.

In response, DC achieved the target with 11 balls to spare. Debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk starred with the bat, scoring 55 off 35 deliveries, smashing five sixes and two boundaries. Skipper Rishabh Pant smashed 41 off 24, hitting two sixes and four boundaries. The duo shared a 77-run partnership for the third wicket. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw also chipped in with 32 off 22, including six boundaries.

Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the pick of Lucknow bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/25, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur shared one wicket each.

Click here to check out the full LSG vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard.