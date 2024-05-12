What happened the last time CSK played against RR? Exploring Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals' last match scorecards in IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 61 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Chepauk on Sunday (May 12).

The two teams have locked horns 28 times in IPL, with the Super Kings leading the Royals by 15:13 in the head-to-head battle. However, Rajasthan has won four out of the last five matches against the Chennai-based franchise.

RR beat CSK by 32 runs in their most recent faceoff at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL last year. Batting first, the Sanju Samson-led side put up 202/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, scoring 77 runs off 43 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and eight boundaries. Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, and Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 34 (15), 27 (21), and 27*(13), respectively. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowling unit, returning with two wickets, while Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja bagged one each.

In response, CSK managed 170/6. Shivam Dube top scored with 52 off 33, including four sixes and two boundaries. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 47 off 29 with the help of one six and five boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali also chipped in with identical scores of 23 off 15 and 12 deliveries, respectively.

Adam Zampa was the leading wicket-taker for RR, finishing with figures of 3/22, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldip Yadav picked up two and one wicket(s), respectively.

CSK’s scorecard from their last IPL game

CSK lost to Gujarat Titans by 35 runs in their last IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 10.

Asked to bat first, GT posted 231/3 in 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan shared a 210-run partnership for the opening wicket. Gill scored 104 off 55 in an innings filled with six maximums and nine boundaries. Sudharsan smashed 103 off 51, comprising seven sixes and five fours.

Tushar Deshpande was the only wicket-taker for the Super Kings, returning with figures of 2/33.

In response, CSK managed 196/8. The top three departed early to leave the visitors at 10/3. Daryl Mitchell (63 off 34) and Moeen Ali (56 off 36) then shared a 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with 21 (13) and 18 (10), respectively. MS Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 26 off 11, including three sixes and one boundary.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 3/31, while Rashid Khan bagged two wickets. Umesh Yadav and Sandeep Warrier also settled for one apiece.

Click here to check out the GT vs CSK 2024 scorecard.

RR’s scorecard from their last IPL match

RR lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs in their last IPL encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 7.

Asked to bat first, DC posted 221/8 in 20 overs. Abishek Porel top scored with 65 off 36 with the help of three sixes and as many boundaries. Jake Fraser also smashed 50 off 20, including three maximums and the same number of boundaries as Porel. Tristan Stubbs provided the late flourish, scoring 41 off 20, including three sixes and as many boundaries.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker for RR, returning with figures of 3/24, while Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal shared one wicket apiece.

In response, RR managed 201/8. Captain Sanju Samson put up a lone fight, scoring 86 off 46 in an innings featuring six maximums and eight boundaries. He was dismissed controversially in the 16th over. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag and Shubman Dubey chipped in with 27 (22) and 25 (12), respectively. The duo, though, failed to take the team past the finish line.

Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets apiece for DC, while Axar Patel and Rasikh Dar Salam bagged one each.

Click here to check out the DC vs RR 2024 scorecard.

