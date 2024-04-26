What happened the last time KKR played against PBKS? Exploring Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Eden Gardens on Friday (April 26).

The two teams have locked horns 32 times in the IPL, with Kolkata leading the head-to-head battle against Punjab 21-11.

KKR beat PBKS by five wickets in their most recent faceoff at the above venue last year. Batting first, Punjab put up 179/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat, scoring 57 runs off 47 balls in an innings laced with one six and nine boundaries. Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan chipped in with identical scores of 21 off 18 and eight deliveries, respectively.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 scorecard

Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the Knight Riders bowlers, returning with figures of 3/26, while Harshit Rana bagged two wickets. Suyash Sharma and Nitish Rana scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, the Knight Riders achieved the target in a last-ball thriller. Captain Rana led from the front, scoring 51 off 38, including one maximum and six boundaries. Andre Russell, Jason Roy and Rinku Singh also chipped in with 42 (23), 38 (24), and 21*(10), respectively.

Rahul Chahar starred with the ball for PBKS, finishing with figures of 2/23, while Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis scalped one wicket each.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL game

KKR beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run in a last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens in their last IPL game on April 21.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders posted 222/6 in 20 overs. Captain Shreyas Iyer top scored with 50 off 36 with the aid of one six and seven boundaries. Philip Salt also smacked 48 off 14 in an innings laced with three maximums and seven boundaries. Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh also chipped in with 27*(20), 24 (16), and 24*(9), respectively.

Yash Dayal and Cameron Green were the leading wicket-takers for RCB, returning with two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson also bagged one wicket each.

In response, RCB managed 221 in 20 overs. Half centurions Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar looked solid with the bat, sharing a 102-run partnership for the third wicket after skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli departed early. Jacks smacked 55 off 32 with the help of five sixes and four boundaries. Patidar scored 52 off 23, including five sixes and three boundaries.

Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Karn Sharma scored 25 (18), 24 (18), and 20 (7), respectively, but failed to take the team past the finish line. The latter smashed three sixes off Mitchell Starc in the final over but departed off the penultimate ball.

Andre Russell starred with the ball for the Knight Riders, returning with exceptional figures of 3/25, while Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana bagged two wickets apiece. Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakaravarthy scalped one wicket each.

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL match

PBKS lost to Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their last IPL match in Mullanpur on April 21.

Batting first, Punjab were bundled out for 142 in 20 overs. That came even as Prabhsimran Singh (35 off 21) and Sam Curran (20 off 19) put on a 52-run stand for the opening wicket. Harpreet Brar provided the late flourish, scoring 29 off 12, comprising one six and four boundaries, to take the team to a respectable total.

Sai Kishore was the standout bowler for GT with figures of 4/33, while Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmed picked up two wickets each. Rashid Khan also bagged one wicket.

In response, the Titans achieved the target with five balls to spare. Rahul Tewatia stayed unbeaten on 36 off 18, including seven boundaries, to guide the team past the finish line. Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan also chipped in with 35 (29) and 31 (34), respectively.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the PBKS bowling unit, returning with stunning figures of 3/15, while Liam Livingstone bagged two wickets. Captain Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh also scalped one each.

