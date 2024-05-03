What happened the last time MI played against KKR? Exploring Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders' last match scorecards in IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Friday (May 3).

The two teams have locked horns 32 times in IPL, with Mumbai dominating Kolkata by 23:9 in the head-to-head battle. MI beat KKR by five wickets in their most recent faceoff at the above venue last year.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders posted 185/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer starred with the bat, scoring 104 runs off 51 balls in an innings laced with nine sixes and six boundaries.

Andre Russell (21* off 11), Rinku Singh (run-a-ball 18), and Shardul Thakur (13 off 11) were the other batters to reach double digits.

Hrithik Shokeen was the pick of Mumbai bowlers, returning with two wickets. Cameron Green, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, and Riley Meredith also bagged one wicket each.

In response, MI chased down the target with 14 balls to spare. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 58 off 25 with the help of five sixes and as many boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Tim David also chipped in with 43 (25), 30 (25), and 24*(13), respectively.

Suyash Sharma emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Knight Riders, picking up two wickets, while Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged one wicket apiece.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL game

Mumbai Indians lost to Lucknow Super Giants by four wickets in their last IPL match held at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 30.

Asked to bat first, MI put up 144/7 in 20 overs. Nehal Wadhera starred with the bat, scoring 46 runs off 41, including two sixes and four boundaries. Tim David and Ishan Kishan also chipped in with 35*(18) and 32 (36), respectively.

Mohsin Khan was the pick of the Super Giants bowlers, finishing with two wickets, while Marcus Stoinis, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi bagged one wicket each.

In response, LSG achieved the target with four balls to spare. Marcus Stoinis led the chase, scoring 62 off 45, hitting two maximums and seven boundaries. Skipper KL Rahul scored 28 off 22, while Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran chipped in double digits to take the team over the line.

MI captain Hardik Pandya led from the front, returning with impressive figures of 2/26, while Nuwan Thusara, Gerald Coetzee, and Mohammad Nabi picked up one wicket apiece.

Click here to check out the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 full scorecard.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL match

KKR beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their last IPL match at Eden Gardens on April 29.

Batting first, the Capitals posted 153/9 in 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav top-scored with an unbeaten 35 off 26, hitting one six and five boundaries. Captain Rishabh Pant also chipped in with 27 off 20 but other batters failed to click for Delhi.

Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball for KKR, finishing with figures of 3/16, while Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana picked up two wickets each. Mitchell Starc and Sunil Narine also shared one apiece.

In response, Kolkata achieved the target with 3.3 overs to spare. Phil Salt top-scored with 68 off 33, including five maximums and seven boundaries. Captain Shreyas Iyer (33 off 23) and Venkatesh Iyer (26 off 23) stayed unbeaten to take the team past the finish line. Axar Patel bagged two wickets for the Capitals, while Lizaad Williams scalped one.

Click here to check out the KKR vs DC full scorecard.

