What happened the last time PBKS played against RR? Exploring Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals' last match scorecard in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 27 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season in Chandigarh on Saturday, April 13.

The two teams have locked horns 26 times in the IPL, with RR leading the head-to-head battle 15-11 against PBKS. In their most recent face-off, the Royals beat Punjab by four wickets at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala last season.

Asked to bat first, PBKS posted 187/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The hosts got off a to poor start as Prabhsimran Singh departed for just two runs. Soon, skipper Dhawan and Atharva Taide threw away good starts. Liam Livingstone also departed for a single-digit score to leave Punjab reeling at 50-4.

Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, and Shahrukh Khan then came to PBKS' rescue by scoring in their 40s. Curran top scored with an unbeaten 49 off 31 balls in an innings comprising with two sixes and four boundaries. Jitesh Sharma also slammed 44 off 29 deliveries, hitting three sixes and as many boundaries. Shahrukh Khan too stayed unbeaten on 41 off 23, including two maximums and four boundaries.

Navdeep Saini starred with the ball for RR, returning with figures of 3/40, while Trent Boult and Adam Zampa bagged one wicket apiece.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 scorecard.

In response, the Royals achieved the target with two balls to spare. Nathan Ellis and Rahul Chahar sent back Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson for a duck and single-digit score, respectively.

Devdutt Padikkal top scored with 51 off 30 with the aid of three sixes and five boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal also slammed 50 off 36 with the help of eight boundaries. Shimron Hetmyer provided the late flourish, scoring 46 off 28, hitting three sixes and four boundaries.

Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of PBKS bowlers, returning with figures of 2/40, while the other four bowlers bagged one wicket apiece.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL game

Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their last IPL game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10. It was their first loss of the 2024 season after four consecutive wins.

Asked to bat first, RR posted 196/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Rashid Khan and Umesh Yadav sent back openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, respectively.

Skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag then added a 130-run partnership for the third wicket. Parag smashed 76 off 48 in an innings filled with five sixes and three boundaries. Meanwhile, Samson stayed unbeaten on 68 off 38, including two sixes and seven boundaries.

Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Spencer Johnson bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, GT achieved the target in a last-ball thriller. Skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan provided a promising start by sharing a 65-run stand for the opening wicket.

Gill starred with the bat, scoring 72 off 44, including two sixes and six boundaries. Sudharsan chipped in with 35 off 29 with the help of one six and three boundaries.

The Royals bowlers then took a cluster of wickets but small contributions from Vijay Shankar (16 off 10), Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11), Shahrukh Khan (14 off 8), and Rashid Khan (24 off 11) were enough to take the Titans past the finish line.

Rashid delivered when his team needed 15 runs off the final over against Avesh Khan. He slammed a boundary off the last ball to take his team to victory.

Kuldeep Sen starred with the ball for RR, finishing with figures of 3/41, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan picked up two and one wickets, respectively.

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL game

Punjab Kings lost to SunRisers Hyderabad by two runs in their last IPL game in Chandigarh on April 9. It was their third loss in five games this season.

Asked to bat first, SRH put up 182/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Travis Head (21 off 15) and Abhishek Sharma (16 off 11) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Aiden Markram soon departed for a two-ball duck to leave SRH at 39-3. Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Tripathi also failed to make an impact with scores of run-a-ball nine and 11 off 14, respectively.

Nitish Reddy came to SunRisers' rescue, smashing 64 off 37, including five sixes and four boundaries. Abdul Samad also chipped in with 25 off 12 as wickets continued to tumble on the other end.

Arshdeep Singh emerged as the pick of the PBKS bowlers, returning with exceptional figures of 4/29, while Sam Curran and Harshal Patel bagged two wickets each.

In response, Punjab got off to the worst possible start as Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh departed early. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan too threw away a good start by departing for 14 off 16. Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza then chipped in their 20s to steady the ship for Punjab. Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma also contributed 19 off 11 balls.

Shashank Singh (46* off 25) and Ashutosh Sharma (33* off 15) delivered once again with the bat but failed to repeat their last game's heroics where they took Punjab past the finish line against Gujarat Titans.

Bhuvnesh Kumar starred with the ball for Sunrisers, returning with figures of 2/32, while skipper Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Nitish Reddy, and Jaydev Unadkat shared one wicket apiece.

