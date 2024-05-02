What happened the last time SRH played against RR? Exploring Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals' last match scorecards in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 50 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday (May 2).

The two teams have locked horns 18 times in the IPL, with the head-to-head clash evenly poised at 9-9. Sunrisers beat the Royals by four wickets in their most recent face-off at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur last year.

Batting first, RR posted 214/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Jos Buttler starred with the bat, scoring 95 runs off 59 balls in an innings featuring four sixes and 10 boundaries.

Sanju Samson also smashed an unbeaten 66 off 38 deliveries, comprising five sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 35 off 18.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen shared one wicket apiece for the Sunrisers.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 scorecard.

In response, SRH chased down the target in a last-ball thriller. Abhishek Sharma scored 55 off 34, including two sixes and five boundaries. Rahul Tripathi also contributed 47 off 29, featuring three sixes and two boundaries.

Meanwhile, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen and Glenn Phillips chipped in with 33 (25), 26 (12), and 25 (7), respectively.

Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball for the Royals, finishing with exceptional figures of 4/29, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldip Yadav bagged one wicket each.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 scorecard

RR's scorecard from their last IPL match

RR beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets in their last IPL game at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday (April 27).

Batting first, LSG posted 196/5 in 20 overs. Captain KL Rahul led from the front, scoring 76 off 48, including two sixes and eight boundaries. Deepak Hooda also smashed a quickfire 50 off 31 with the help of seven boundaries. The duo shared a 115-run partnership to help rescue LSG from 11/2.

Sandeep Sharma emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Royals, returning with two wickets while Trent Boult, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped one apiece.

In response, RR chased down 197 with six balls to spare. Captain Sanju Samson starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 71 off 33, smashing four sixes and seven boundaries, to take his team over the line. Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal also contributed with 52*(34), 34 (18), and 24 (18), respectively.

Yash Thakur, Marcus Stoinis, and Amit Mishra bagged one wicket apiece for the Super Giants.

Click here to check out the LSG vs RR full scorecard.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL game

SRH lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 78 runs in their last IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 28).

Asked to bat first, CSK put up 212/3 in 20 overs. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led by example, scoring 98 off 54 in an innings laced with three sixes and 10 boundaries. The right-hander also shared a 107-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell for the second wicket. Mitchell and Shivam Dube chipped in with 52 (32) and 39* (20), respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Jaydev Unadkat scalped one wicket apiece for the Sunrisers.

In response, SRH were bundled out for 134 in 18.5 overs. Aiden Markram top scored with 32 off 26, comprising four boundaries.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the CSK bowlers, returning with exceptional figures of 4/27, while Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman scalped two wickets apiece. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur also shared one each.

Click here to check out the full CSK vs SRH scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback