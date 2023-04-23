What is the highest team total in IPL 2023 so far?

In the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday night, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters made merry of the batting-friendly conditions on offer at Eden Gardens and notched up a mammoth total of 235/4.

This is the highest total of the season so far. They bettered Sunrisers Hyderabad's total of 228/4, which also interestingly came at the same venue on April 14 against the same opponents.

The Chennai side batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) and Devon Conway continued their consistent run in the top order and gave their side a brisk start with their 73-run partnership yet again. The duo looked in great rhythm in the powerplay and scored boundaries at will against both pacers and spinners.

Suyash Sharma broke the partnership in the eighth over by dismissing Ruturaj. Conway slowed down after the powerplay and he also departed soon after scoring 56 off 40.

Ajinkya Rahane (71 off 29 balls) and Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) hit scintillating half-centuries and powered CSK to a massive total. They went on carnage and smacked boundaries at will as KKR bowlers and fielders were rendered clueless after their onslaught.

"I am enjoying the sixes I am hitting this time"- CSK batter Shivam Dube after his 50 vs KKR in IPL 2023

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Shivam Dube reflected on the first innings, saying:

"I am enjoying the sixes I am hitting this time in IPL, going really well from my side. (On the role he has received) That is my role to take the bowlers on and get the strike rate on the higher side. Enjoying that role and working on that as well.

"I have played those spinners in the past in IPL and today, I had some thoughts and I was feeling better in the mind. (On batting with Rahane) He was rotating the strike at the start and being with him always helps you to play better. He always tells me to maintain my shape. (On the score) With our bowling, it is definitely more than enough."

