What is the highest team total registered at Eden Gardens in the IPL?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off in the 19th match of IPL 2023 tonight (April 14) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both will come into the contest on the back of a victory in their previous match.

SRH and KKR have played eight matches at the venue so far. The Hyderabad team has struggled more often than not at Eden Gardens, as they have only won two games and lost the remaining six games.

KKR holds the record for the highest IPL team total at this iconic venue. They scored a mammoth total of 232/2 against the Mumbai Indians in the 47th match of IPL 2019 while batting first.

Openers Shubman Gill (76) and Chris Lynn (54) provided a great platform for the side with their aggressive half-centuries. Andre Russell (80 off 40 balls) came in at the number 3 position and went berserk to power the Knight Riders to a daunting total.

Hardik Pandya (91 off 34 balls) played a blinder in the chase but MI could only reach 198/7 after 20 overs, as they lost the match by 34 runs. Russell also picked up two wickets in the second innings to go with his batting exploits and deservingly won the Player of the Match award.

What is the highest individual score registered at Eden Gardens in the IPL?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar is the record holder for the highest individual IPL score for a batter at Eden Gardens. He played this sensational knock in the first Eliminator match of IPL 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

RCB batted first in the contest and got off to a poor start as their star openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis departed cheaply early in the game. Rajat Patidar rose to the occasion and played one of the best innings in an IPL playoff match to single-handedly take RCB to 207/4.

Patidar held his composure in the pressure knockout game and scored 112 runs from just 54 balls, which comprised seven sixes and 12 fours. RCB went on to win the match by 14 runs on the back of his stellar match-winning knock at Eden Gardens.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rajat Patidar:



Went unsold in IPL 2022 auction.



Came in as a replacement midway for RCB.



Played a gem of a knock for RCB in the Eliminator - 112* (54). Rajat Patidar:Went unsold in IPL 2022 auction.Came in as a replacement midway for RCB.Played a gem of a knock for RCB in the Eliminator - 112* (54). https://t.co/nn4RWZgOfX

Poll : 0 votes