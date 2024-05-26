What is Kolkata Knight Riders’ record in IPL finals?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to feature in their fourth final in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history as they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Gautam Gambhir led KKR to their first-ever final in 2012, where they successfully chased down a stiff 191-run target against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, to clinch their maiden title. Manvinder Bisla delivered an explosive 89-run knock, taking his team home in the summit clash.

Under the leadership of Gambhir, Kolkata made it to their second final in 2014. The side trumped Kings XI Punjab (re-christened as Punjab Kings) in the encounter to lift the coveted trophy for the second time.

Manish Pandey was the hero for KKR in the all-important encounter, scoring 94 runs in 50 balls, as the team chased down the target of 200 runs at M. Chinnasway Stadium, Bengaluru.

Kolkata's third final appearance came in 2021 against CSK at Dubai International Stadium. They suffered a heartbreaking 27-run defeat, failing to get past the 193-run target.

The Eoin Morgan-led side scripted a miraculous turnaround in 2021 to qualify for the final. They won just two out of their first seven games and were languishing in seventh place in the standings. However, they were able to turn things around in the second half of the season in the UAE.

KKR's IPL final record included two victories and a solitary defeat. They have a chance of securing their third title win by overcoming SRH in the IPL 2024 final.

KKR have been the team to beat in IPL 2024

Kolkata enjoyed a dream run in the league stage of the ongoing IPL 2024. They secured nine wins from 14 outings. Shreyas Iyer and Co. faced just three losses, while two of their fixtures ended in no-result due to rain.

With 20 points in their tally, Kolkata were the table-toppers after the culmination of the league stage. They also became the first team to qualify for the final, claiming a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Hyderabad in Qualifier 1.

Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first. Kolkata's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc ran riot, registering figures of 4-0-34-3, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy also bowled a tidy spell, bagging two scalps.

SRH were bundled out for 159. KKR chased down the target comfortably in just 13.4 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer (58*) and Venkatesh Iyer (51*).

