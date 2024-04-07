What is the record for most runs scored by a batter in the 20th over of an IPL match?

The batting records continue to tumble in the 2024 IPL season as Mumbai Indians decimated the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

After openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan set the ball rolling with an 80-run partnership off 42 deliveries, DC fought back valiantly with regular wickets in the middle overs.

However, Romario Shepherd turned on destruction mode in the final over of the innings against Anrich Nortje to leave the DC players stunned. The big-hitting West Indian smashed four maximums and two boundaries in a 32-run last over to propel MI to a massive 234/5 in 20 overs.

Shepherd's onslaught meant he became the batter with the second most no.of runs in the final over of an IPL innings. It led fans to wonder who has scored the most runs in the final over so far in the IPL.

It was none other than CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja when he tore apart RCB's Harshal Patel in the 2021 season. The southpaw scored 36 runs with five maximums, a boundary, and a two off the seven-ball over, thanks to Harshal also bowling a no-ball.

Unlike the carnage at Mumbai today, CSK were meandering at 154/4 in 19 overs in that outing before Jadeja's demolition took them to a daunting 191 in 20 overs. The bowlers took momentum from Jadeja's 28-ball 62 and completed a 69-run win.

Along with Romario Shepherd and Jadeja, Rinku Singh is the only other batter to score at least 30 in the final over of an IPL innings when he pulled off the heist against GT last year.

MI are on course for their first victory in IPL 2024

Expand Tweet

Mumbai Indians have endured a dismal 2024 IPL campaign thus far, losing all three games to GT, SRH, and RR.

However, facing off against DC, who are just above them on the ninth spot, seems to have lit the fire under the MI players as they have dominated proceedings from the get-go.

Apart from the pair of 40s from the openers, MI also had solid contributions from skipper Hardik Pandya (39 off 33) and Tim David (45* off 21) before the Shepherd assault of 39* from 10 balls.

The West Indian all-rounder also took off with the ball, picking up the wicket of the dangerous David Warner for 10. DC have since steadied the ship with Prithvi Shaw and Abishek Porel to reach 53/1 in 7 overs.

However, with DC needing another 182 runs off 78 deliveries, MI will feel their first victory of the season is around the corner.