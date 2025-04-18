What are the revised playing conditions for RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, April 18, is set to be a reduced game. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is hosting this clash.

With the rain having finally stopped and conditions improving, it will be a 14-overs-a-side affair. Further, under the revised playing conditions, the batting powerplay will be of four overs instead of the usual six overs.

Moreover, only three bowlers will be allowed to bowl a maximum of four overs each while one bowler can bowl the other two overs. The hours of play for the first innings will be between 9:45 PM IST and 10:45 PM IST. There will be 10 minutes time between the change of innings, with the second innings to be played from 10:55 PM IST and 11:55 PM IST.

As far as the toss is concerned, PBKS won the toss and have opted to bowl first, which means RCB will be batting first once again in their third home game.

Can RCB register their first home win of IPL 2025 against PBKS?

RCB have won four out of their six games this season so far. All four of their wins have come playing away from home. Rajat Patidar and his team have lost both their games playing at home.

Their first home game against Gujarat Titans resulted in an eight-wicket loss as they failed to defend a total of 169 runs. In their next home game against Delhi Capitals, RCB batted first again and scored only 163 runs. They failed to defend the total as Delhi won the game by six wickets in the end.

They won their previous game against Rajasthan Royals and will be keen to break the home jinx this season. Punjab Kings have also won their previous game and will be confident coming into this clash, which will make it an exciting contest given that it is a reduced match.

A win at home will give RCB further confidence as they have had an unbeaten record playing away from home so far this season.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More