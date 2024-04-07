"What's the point if the black clouds are not removed after SKY comes back" - Aakash Chopra expects a Mumbai Indians win in IPL 2024 clash vs DC

Aakash Chopra expects Suryakumar Yadav's potential return to trigger a turnaround in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) fortunes in IPL 2024.

MI will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in Sunday's (April 7) first game. The five-time champions are yet to open their account and are placed last on the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Suryakumar as the first Mumbai Indians player in focus in Sunday's game.

"Mumbai have come home and they will start winning at some stage at least because the team is good. Suryakumar Yadav has returned. What's the point if the black clouds are not removed after SKY comes back? The focus should foremost be on SKY because how can the focus not be on SKY," he said (7:40).

"He is an incredible player. The way MI batted in the last match against RR, although they batted well before that, you assume that Suryakumar Yadav will come and be their savior. The entire Mumbai is urging Surya to do it. So Surya bhau will be my first player to watch out for," the former India opener added.

Suryakumar has joined the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of their clash against the Delhi Capitals. While he was seen putting the hard yards in the nets, it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to take the field on Sunday.

"He will be under pressure" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya hasn't been at his destructive best with the bat. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra named Hardik Pandya as the second Mumbai Indians player he is eager to watch.

"My second player will be captain Hardik Pandya one more time for a very simple reason that he will be under pressure. You play eight Indians, including the Impact Player, and seven of them are capped Indians. If you are not able to win with them, you will have to now go really deep that where are you making mistakes," he reasoned (8:35).

"As Sanju (Samson) did yesterday, everything becomes alright if the captain fires. So I am expecting runs from the captain's bat and good captaincy as well. I am also expecting him to use the bowlers well. So Hardik Pandya is my second player to watch out for," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra chose Jasprit Bumrah as the third MI player to watch out for.

"The third player is Jasprit Bumrah because he is an amazing bowler. The level of player he is, you will expect him to dismiss at least one of (David) Warner and Prithvi Shaw with the new ball and try to take either Mitchell Marsh or Rishabh Pant as well," he elaborated.

Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians need to bat boldly. He concluded by backing Hardik and company to register their first win.

