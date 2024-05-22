It's Sanju Samson vs Faf du Plessis in IPL playoffs tonight as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) gear up to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator match. Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to this 'royal' battle of the IPL 2024 playoffs.

In 2022, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals knocked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru out of the competiton by defeating them in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Samson and co. will be keen to do that again in the IPL 2024 Eliminator tonight.

However, RR will be without Jos Buttler tonight, meaning captain Samson will have to take responsibility of scoring runs. Samson does not have a great record in the playoffs though. He has scored just 149 runs in seven innings at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 117.32.

Here's an overall look at his IPL record in playoffs:

Innings played: 7

Runs scored: 149

Average: 21.28

Strike rate: 117.32

50s: 1

Highest score: 50

Samson played his best knock in a playoffs match during the 2018 season's Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored 50 runs off 38 balls at Eden Gardens on May 23, 2018.

What is Sanju Samson's record in IPL playoffs vs RCB?

Samson has competed against RCB twice in IPL playoffs before. (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Sanju Samson has played two matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL playoffs round. The first one was the 2015 season's Eliminator, where he scored only five runs off eight deliveries.

Two years ago, RR and RCB clashed at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the Qualifier 2 match, and in that game, he scored 23 runs off 21 deliveries. Overall, Samson has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of less than 100 against RCB in IPL playoffs. RCB bowlers will be keen to ensure his ordinary record stays the same.

