What will happen if the IPL 2024 final ends in a tie after 20 overs? Rule Explained

The grand finale of IPL 2024 is set to be played between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on May 26. The two teams met in Qualifier 1, where KKR brushed SRH aside to book their spot in the final.

Meanwhile, SRH advanced to the summit clash with an impressive win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2. With the start of the final only minutes away, the curiosity among fans is sky-high, and many are wondering how the match would be decided in the event of a tie after 20 overs.

Should the game end in a tie, the teams will face off in a Super Over to decide the winner. If the Super Over also ends in a tie, additional Super Overs will be played until an outright winner is determined.

Trending

However, if the initial Super Over or additional Super Overs cannot be played due to time constraints, the side that finished higher in the league-stage standings will be declared the winner. If this case transpires, KKR will become IPL 2024 champions, thanks to finishing atop the league-stage points table.

Both teams have previously won the IPL title, with SRH emerging victorious in 2016 and KKR in 2012 and 2014.

What happened in the earlier SRH-KKR IPL 2024 clashes?

Expand Tweet

If the earlier meetings between the sides in IPL 2024 are any indicator, KKR will start as favorites in the grand finale against SRH.

Shreyas Iyer's men pulled off a thrilling four-run win against SRH in the teams' respective season openers at Eden Gardens. After scoring a massive 208 in 20 overs, KKR withstood a late onslaught from Heinrich Klaasen to win a final-over finish.

The second meeting between SRH and KKR happened in Qualifier 1 with the contest turning out to be a damp squib. A fired-up Mitchell Starc wrecked SRH's top order to the point of no recovery as the Orange Army mustered only 159 in their batting essay.

In reply, KKR had no trouble knocking off the target in the 14th over with eight wickets to spare. Added to KKR's advantage is the fact that the side has not lost a game since April 26, winning their last five completed fixtures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback